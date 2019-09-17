The price of Brent crude oil yesterday posted its biggest one-day gain since the 1990-1991 Gulf crisis.

The price of Brent crude oil yesterday posted its biggest one-day gain since the 1990-1991 Gulf crisis.

Drivers to bear brunt of oil attacks as prices to soar

Later on it pulled back as various nations said they would tap emergency supplies to keep the world supplied with oil.

US President Donald Trump last night said he has approved the release from strategic petroleum reserve "if needed" after an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

However, AA Ireland warned that diesel and petrol prices for drivers could rise by between 6c and 8c per litre, if the high crude prices are sustained.

An 8c rise would add €4 to the cost of filling an average car with a 50-litre tank.

The Irish Petrol Retailers Association (IPRA) said the spike in Brent crude prices would be passed on at forecourts.

The association, which represents 500 independent petrol retailers, said: "The recent attack on the Saudi oil infrastructure is pushing prices higher."

IPRA spokesman David Blevings said: "We believe there will be a short-term impact on wholesale fuel prices which will feed into an increase in retail prices."

Mr Blevings said this was despite the fact the Saudi government has announced that it will make up any shortfall from its oil reserves, and the US saying it would release emergency stock if required.

Director of consumer affairs with AA Ireland Conor Faughnan warned motorists to expect a "chunky" rise in prices at the pumps if crude prices remain high.

The impact would be felt in four to five weeks, he said.

"If the high crude prices are sustained at current levels we will definitely feel it in four to five weeks' time.

"It will hit us quite hard. It will be chunky, with rises of between 6c and 8c per litre likely at the pumps."

He said the exchange rate between the dollar and the euro also affects prices for drivers.

Mr Faughnan said 62pc of the cost of a litre of petrol is accounted for by Government taxes, and 57pc of the cost of a litre of diesel.

"If we want to avoid the latest spike in prices then the Government can reduce taxes in the Budget. That would spare motorists and businesses the price shock," he said.

Energy trader with Bord Gáis Energy David Grainger said the disruption to Saudi supplies could add between 8pc and 10pc to the cost of home-heating oil in the short term.

Wholesale oil prices surged to about $71 (€64.5) a barrel at one stage yesterday.

In what dealers said was an extraordinary start to trading yesterday, London's Brent futures leaped almost $12 (€10.9) in the seconds after the opening, the most in dollar terms since their launch in 1988.

Prices pulled back about half of that initial gain of almost 20pc, but were still heading for the biggest advance in almost three years.

Oil experts said the drone strikes represented the single worst disruption ever. The attacks highlight the vulnerability of the world's most important exporter.

The US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, was up by as much as 16pc to $63.64 (€57.81) a barrel before paring back these gains.

Irish Independent