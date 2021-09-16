Drivers face hike in carbon tax from next month

Fuel costs: Higher carbon tax will mean more price rises the forecourts

THE cost of filling up the car is set to rise from next month, under measures set to be announced in the Budget.

Owners of more polluting cars face the biggest rises.

A full tank of diesel is likely to go up by almost €1.50 due to the carbon tax increase to be announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

The Department of Finance’s Tax Strategy Group estimates that the cost of petrol will rise by €1.28 for a full tank from October 13.

The Tax Strategy Group sets out options for the minister for the Budget, with the advice it offers often being carried out.

But fuel costs are certain to rise due to commitments made by the Government to hike the carbon tax.

Petrol and diesel prices tend to go up at midnight after the Budget is delivered, with other fuels that are due to be hit with higher carbon taxes not rising until May.

The bad news for drivers comes at a time when prices at the pumps are soaring due to a sharp rise in the cost of a barrel of crude oil on world markets.

Crude is trading at $75 a barrel at the moment, with some economists predicting it could hit $100.

Last week the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said petrol prices were up 12.5pc, with diesel up by 13pc when compared with a year ago.

The Government has committed to increasing carbon tax each year to 2030.

Filling a 900-litre tank with home-heating oil is set to be €19.40 dearer from May.

This comes after heating oil surged in price by 39pc in the past year, according to the CSO.

And the average yearly household usage of natural gas is expected to cost around €16.95 more due to the carbon tax hike next May.

All the gas suppliers in this market have imposed increases in the cost of gas used to heat homes this year, with some announcing a number of rises.

This reflects the fact that wholesale gas prices have surged this year.

A 40kg bag of coal would cost 89c more.

A 12.5kg bale of peat briquettes would cost 20c more from May.

There is no carbon tax imposed on electricity, with bills instead having a PSO (public service levy) to support renewables added to them.

The figures provided on the rise in the cost of the various fuels include VAT.

The carbon tax rate currently stands at €33.50 per tonne but is expected to increase to €41 per tonne on Budget day.

This is because the Government has committed to increasing the tax to €100 per tonne by 2030.

It is planned to have €7.50 hikes each year to 2029 and €6.50 in 2030.

Money raised from the rise in carbon tax is to be ring-fenced to for social welfare and other measures aimed at preventing fuel poverty and ensuring a “just transition” away from fossil fuels.

The revenues are also to be used for environmental initiatives such as the retrofitting of homes for energy efficiency.

The document sets out measures in place to mitigate the impact of the carbon tax for those vulnerable to fuel poverty.

These include the Fuel Allowance welfare payment and the Household Benefits Package paid to people aged over 70 and to people under 70 in some circumstances.