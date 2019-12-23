Brian Redmond has warned the Government crèches will close in January if it does not tackle the growing insurance premiums crisis.

Brian Redmond has warned the Government crèches will close in January if it does not tackle the growing insurance premiums crisis.

Don't let crèches share fate of my lost business, says 'Dancing with Stars' judge

The 'Dancing With The Stars" judge was forced to close his family leisure business last August because of rocketing premiums.

Some 350 children were receiving swimming lessons every week at the Spin Activity Centre in Newbridge, Co Kildare, before the dance teacher and his parents were forced to close it.

No insurers were prepared to cover the Spin Activity Centre, with one indicating if it did it would charge €100,000 - more than four times its previous premium.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In