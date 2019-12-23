Don't let crèches share fate of my lost business, says 'Dancing with Stars' judge
Brian Redmond has warned the Government crèches will close in January if it does not tackle the growing insurance premiums crisis.
The 'Dancing With The Stars" judge was forced to close his family leisure business last August because of rocketing premiums.
Some 350 children were receiving swimming lessons every week at the Spin Activity Centre in Newbridge, Co Kildare, before the dance teacher and his parents were forced to close it.
No insurers were prepared to cover the Spin Activity Centre, with one indicating if it did it would charge €100,000 - more than four times its previous premium.
Mr Redmond has now said crèches in Ireland will share his family business's fate and close down next month if the Government does not step in.
"It is too late for us, the business is gone, and for many other businesses around the country," he said.
"The problem is bigger than that now. I have no doubt that crèches will be closing in January.
"This is the end of December and if you are a crèche and you pick up the phone to an insurance company, they know the answer already.
"We went through every avenue that we could to get cover and we couldn't get it.
"So the chances of a crèche getting credible cover in three weeks' time that doesn't have a quote now, is slim to none.
"The €1,500 that the Government have given … if that's as far as they are prepared to go to sort this problem, it has no chance."
