Do we need a new insurance policy to cover a granny flat?

Question: We recently got planning permission to build a granny flat in our back garden, which I think my mother will probably use in the years to come. We are now looking at options for insurance, and I'm wondering if our current home insurance policy will cover the dwelling as it's on our property, or would I have to take out a separate home/contents policy for it altogether?

Answer: Any building works carried out in the home such as an extension, or attic conversion, must be updated on your home insurance policy. This is to ensure they are covered and to ensure your home is not under-insured in the event of a loss, according to Deirdre McCarthy, home insurance expert with InsureMyHouse.ie. You should notify your insurers of your intention to carry out works on your property, so they are aware of the what's going on.

In response to whether you need a separate policy or not, it can depend on the circumstances and the insurer. If the granny flat is attached to the main house, it would normally be covered under the one policy, but if it's a separate building some insurers may need to have a separate policy. In a general sense, the dwelling would be covered under the one policy. For example, if you have a three-bedroom house, and build a one-bedroom granny flat, your policy would cover your house as a free-bedroom house.

However, amendments to your current cover would be required, and there are many other considerations when dealing with extensions to your property. Chief among these are "function and purpose". Overall, the most important thing is to ensure you keep your insurer abreast of any changes and if it is a case your current underwriter cannot cover the additional granny flat, going through a broker will give you options.

Question: I have to get regular MRI scans for the monitoring of an ongoing medical condition. These were always covered by my previous insurer but I recently changed to another provider as the cost on my old plan became prohibitive. I've now been advised that I'm no longer covered for these MRI scans. Is this correct?

Answer: The first point to note here is that each health insurer has their own network of approved scan centres for things like MRI, CT and PET scans.

If you change to a different health insurer, you now must use their network which may be different from that of your previous insurer.

The MRI scan should still be covered, but you must attend a centre on the new insurer's network to be fully covered. Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie advises all members who are considering changing to a new insurer to check their MRI scan coverage before switching.

Question: I'm a 40-year-old woman working freelance in broadcasting and for the first time am seriously considering my options for starting a pension fund. As a self-employed person, I don't have the benefit of employer related contribution schemes. Is a PRSA my best bet, or are there better options on the market?

Answer: Starting a pension at any age is one of the most important things you can do for financial well-being, particularly as a self-employed person.

In terms of options available to you as a self-employed individual, a PRSA is a very popular choice. Personal Retirement Savings Accounts or PRSAs are generally easy-access, private pension savings accounts, which are designed to give people a flexible way to save for retirement, according to chief executive of the Irish Association of Pension Funds Jerry Moriarty. Regular contributions are made which are tax deductible within certain limits.

PRSAs are attractive because they are owned by the individual, and so are highly portable.

They also offer high flexibility and control of your money, in that you can increase, decrease or stop your contributions at any time without any charge or penalty. There are many insurers out there on the market offering a wide choice of funds and investment options.

There are two types of PRSA, a standard, and non-standard.

Standard PRSAs are the most common type and meet most people's requirements. The maximum charges permitted on these accounts by law is 5pc on contributions paid and 1pc a year on the PRSA fund value.

When your fund matures, you are entitled to a 25pc tax-free lump-sum from the accumulated fund. You might also consider a retirement annuity contract and should consider getting independent financial advice.

