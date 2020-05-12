Ditching health insurance may prove costly in the long run

THE takeover of private hospitals and clinics by the State during the pandemic has prompted many people to ask if they should not ditch their health insurance.

The granting of control of 19 private hospitals to the HSE to deal with the Covid-19 crisis means that many treatments that would normally be billed to health insurers are not taking place.

This has prompted the three main insurers to offer money back to their 2.2 million customers.

Given that the volume of claims will be lower, Vhi, Laya and Irish Life Health are giving money back to customers.

All three have also extended the benefits to members with the likes of digital doctor services and telephone consultations with GPs, psychologists, dieticians etc.

But should they not offer more, and is it a waste of money to be paying for private health cover when you only have limited access to consultants and private hospitals of your choice during the Covid-19 outbreak?

Vhi admits the deal between the HSE and the Private Hospital Association “in effect limits access to the private hospital network”.

Laya concedes that private hospital facilities and equipment will be for the exclusive use of public patients for the period from April to the end of June.

And Irish Life Health says treatments in private hospitals will be restricted to Covid-19 cases.

To reflect this Vhi and Irish Life Health are reducing premiums over three months, with Laya leaving premiums the same but making payments to customers.

So why are the health insurers not offering much bigger rebates?

Mainly because the Government is continuing to deduct a levy from health insurance policies.

The Department of Health has said it had no plans to cut the levy during the pandemic.

It is €449 a year for adults on plans that allow for treatment in public and private hospitals.

This represents around a third of the cost of the average premium, and limits the rebates that can be offered.

However, the department conceded that the Health Insurance Authority, the regulator, would look at the situation and consider at what level to set the levy next year.

The Government imposes a levy on all health insurers to ensure no one pays more than anyone else for the same level of cover, irrespective of age and health status.

Health insurers say they can’t offer bigger rebates because they are still paying out on certain claims.

These include claims for private maternity services, paediatric treatments, mental health services, and addiction.

Some stand-alone private MRI scan centres are still operating and these claims are normally fully covered by the health insurer, depending on the plan held.

Insurers point out that members can still access private A&E services like Swiftcare (Vhi), Affidea (Laya) and QuickCare (Irish Life) and submit these claims for payment.

Health insurance expert Dermot Goode warns that any patient treated in a public hospital for a non-Covid-19 illness will be changed €80 a night.

Where a patient opts to be treated as a private patient in a public hospital, the hospital can still charge the €813 “private rate” which is unlimited and is fully covered by insurance, he said.

Health insurance will cover these costs.

“Where a patient is treated in a private hospital as a public patient during this period, we understand that the statutory €80 charge will be applied,” Mr Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie said.

Cancelling your health cover can also have big implications if you have a pre-existing condition.

If a member cancels their health cover and allows it to lapse for more than 13 weeks, they may have to re-serve waiting periods.

If you have a pre-existing illness, it may not be covered for five years if you have to re-serve your waiting periods.

It also means any new illness which occurs within 26 weeks of taking out the policy will not be covered.

Depending on your age and plan held, you may find that your out-patient refunds won’t apply for the first six months either.

And a lifetime community rating loading may also apply if you are aged 35 years or older and you drop you cover and then seek to take it out later on.

This means anyone over the age of 34 who joined after May 2015 has had a loading imposed on their health insurance premium.

Mr Goode added that some consultants who have not signed up to the new HSE contract are seeing patients privately in their consulting rooms and insurers paying their fees.

However, apart from minor procedures, they won’t be able to access private hospital services until the private hospitals revert to normal service.

He added that some private hospitals are admitting patients for essential surgery but they are treating them as public patients in line with the new agreement.

He added: “For those who may need to drastically cut their outgoings, we’re advising them to engage with their broker or health insurer to see what options are available to reduce the cost of their cover temporarily until things improve.”

All three insurers encouraged anyone thinking of dropping their cover to contact them and speak to their advisers over the phone.

Charlie Weston

Personal Finance Editor

