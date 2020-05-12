| 10.7°C Dublin

Ditching health insurance may prove costly in the long run

Charlie Weston

THE takeover of private hospitals and clinics by the State during the pandemic has prompted many people to ask if they should not ditch their health insurance.

The granting of control of 19 private hospitals to the HSE to deal with the Covid-19 crisis means that many treatments that would normally be billed to health insurers are not taking place.

This has prompted the three main insurers to offer money back to their 2.2 million customers.