Digital bank N26 to be the first in Irish market to charge new customers negative interest on large savings

Digital bank N26 will become the first bank in the Irish market to charge retail customers negative interest rates on deposits starting next month, the Irish Independent has learned.

Germany regulated online challenger bank N26 will charge the negative interest rate on new customers’ deposits in excess of €50,000 from November, a spokeswoman confirmed. The interest will be charged on the balance above €50,000, not the full saving balance.

The bank said it is passing on costs it is being charged to keep cash on deposit with the European Central Bank.

"As a fully licensed bank, N26 holds a significant portion of customer deposits with the European Central Bank. This is the safest place for us to store customers’ money especially in the current economic environment - However, it comes at a cost of -0.5% negative interest,” the spokeswoman said.

“With this, we have decided to pass on the cost of the ECB -0.5pc rate to all new customers who have deposits exceeding €50,000. This will help us ensure that we can operate both fairly, and sustainably as a business.

Existing customers and N26 Metal customers will be exempt from this charge, the bank said.

The bank said it is looking at launching new savings products that will generate interest for customers, beginning in the German market.

Irish consumers have to date largely escaped being charged interest on their savings, despite the ECB negative interest rates. If so it would be the first Irish bank to charge savers here for holding deposits.

Irish banks do now charge businesses interest on savings, and AIB plans to charge rich individuals negative interest next year, while EBS along with a number of credit unions has a cap on the savings it will accept from any individual.

