Difference between cheapest and dearest electricity provider almost €900

The average home in Ireland pays around €2,000 a year for electricity. PIC: Getty

The energy regulator has insisted that there is still value to be found for consumers who switch their electricity and gas suppliers.

This is despite suppliers dramatically cutting the discount they will give to switchers in response to last year’s surge in wholesale energy prices.

The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) found there is close to €900 a year in the difference in the prices charged by the most expensive electricity provider and the cheapest.

Electric Ireland had the cheapest standard domestic electricity tariffs available on its standard domestic electricity plan at €2,023 over a year.

At the other end of the scale Flogas has the most expensive standard electricity plan at €2,886, the regulator said.

SSE Airtricity had the cheapest standard domestic gas tariffs available at €1,838 for existing customers.

Flogas also had the most expensive standard plan at €2,699.

Electric Ireland has the cheapest dual-fuel standard domestic tariff available €3,933, according to CRU information on estimated annual bills.

Flogas has the most expensive standard tariff at €5,585.

But Flogas had the cheapest smart Time of Use (TOU) tariffs on its smart rate electricity plan at €1,670.

The CRU requires suppliers to provide an estimate of the annual electricity and gas bill for the average household.

It includes all marketing and advertisements which promote a specific energy offer or any reference to price or tariffs, discounts, savings, or costs, but does not include non-energy items such as loyalty points.

CRU Director Karen Trant said: “We are aware of the difficult challenges that customers have been facing in the context of high energy prices.”

“Switching suppliers or renegotiating with your current supplier can still deliver savings and it is important that customers ensure they are on the most suitable tariff for their needs.”

Meanwhile, consumers could see just €11 knocked off their electricity bills next year under proposals put forward by the energy regulator.

This is down from the €90 reduction to electricity bills this year.

It comes after the latest proposals for the setting of the Public Service Obligation (PSO) levy imposed on bills.

The levy is designed to support the development of renewable energy supplies in this country. Windfall gains for renewable energy suppliers last year, as the price they get for supply electricity is dictated by the price of wholesale gas, has meant that there was no need to subside them last year.

This meant the levy was set at zero last year as high prices being generated by windfarms meant that some of these gains were paid by to electricity users.

This led to a payment of €90 over a year being made to consumers at the moment as renewable electricity suppliers were required to pay back money that is going to customers.

But the dramatic drop in wholesale energy costs this year will not lead to such a big credit being paid to energy users next year from the PSO levy.

The CRU proposes a levy refund of just €11 next year.

This is unlikely to go down well with consumers as lower wholesale energy costs have not been passed on to consumers in the form of lower costs by suppliers.

The proposals on the PSO levy are set out in a 42-page technical document put out by the CRU.