Diesel prices surge again, with the annual cost of filling a family car now over €2,000

The cost of driving a diesel car has shot up again after some respite during recent months.

It is now at its second-highest price on record, when monthly averages are looked at, according to the latest AA Ireland fuel survey.

Diesel is now close to 20c-a-litre more expensive than petrol nationally.

The average price for petrol across the country remains at €1.84 per litre, with diesel now at €2.02 per litre.

Diesel prices are 4pc more expensive than last month.

When compared with this month last year, motorists are getting poorer value.

Petrol is, on average, 11pc more expensive than in October 2021, with diesel nearly 30pc more expensive than this month last year.

It now costs the average motorist with a petrol car an extra €2,210 a year, at current fuel prices.

This is €219 more than the annual cost this time last year.

Diesel motorists need to shell out €2,020 over a year to keep a typical family car going. This is €126 more than it was costing last year.

The higher annual cost of filling a petrol car, despite the fact that diesel is more expensive, is down to the fact that a tank of diesel goes further than a tank of petrol, according to AA Ireland. A tank of diesel does 850km compared with 700km in a petrol car.

Head of communications at AA Ireland, Paddy Comyn, said: “We have seen quite a spike in the price of diesel in the last month, even though petrol prices have remained largely stagnant over the same period.”

He said the majority of cars sold since 2008 have been diesels.

“So these high fuel prices will be affecting large amounts of motorists nationally, at a time when energy prices are rising across the board.”

It is thought that a surplus in petrol production and a deficit in diesel production is accounting for the differences in prices.

It is understood much of the diesel being used on the Continent is still coming from Russia. With further sanctions on that country imminent, wholesale diesel prices are spiking. There is also a shortage of diesel-refining capacity in Europe.

Kevin McPartlan is CEO of Fuels for Ireland, the body that represents Irish companies that import, refine, distribute and market liquid fuels. He said the wholesale prices his members pay for fuel is being reflected at the pumps.

He added there is concern around the supply of diesel as sanctions impact the market.

Crude-oil prices have been surging all year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine which led to sanctions on Russian oil.

This month, Opec+ (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) announced the biggest cut to oil production since the beginning of the pandemic, a move that has driven up energy prices during a period when inflation is soaring.

The strength of the dollar against the euro is also keeping petrol and diesel prices high as crude oil is priced in dollars, experts said.

Opec+, whose members include Russia and Saudi Arabia, agreed a production cut of two million barrels a day at the start of this month.

Experts said that since the world consumes around 100 million barrels a day, this will significantly impact prices.

Brent crude oil is currently trading at €92 a barrel.

A recent survey found that Irish people have the second highest level of car dependency in the EU.