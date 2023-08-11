Diesel prices rise by 20c a litre – and more excise duty hikes are on the way

​There has been a jump of in 20c in the cost of diesel at the pumps since May.

Petrol prices are up too, but have not gone up as much as diesel.

The latest fuel survey information from AA Ireland shows that petrol and diesel prices are on the rise. This is in contrast to last month, when prices held steady.

Petrol prices rose by 3pc between last month and early this month, with the average cost per litre up from €1.65 to €1.70. But diesel increased by a greater amount. It has risen by almost 6pc, or 9c per litre, from the previous month’s average.

The fuel prices survey is due to be released later this month, but the motoring organisation released indicative figures after a request from the Irish Independent.

AA Ireland’s head of communications Blake Boland pointed to the rise in the price of Brent crude oil. Crude has risen to around $86 per barrel, the highest figure this year. Brent crude prices are expected to approach $90 per barrel by the end of the year.

Mr Boland said: “We have seen a jump in the raw materials increase steadily over the past few months and they are now at the highest they have been so far in 2023. This is hopefully close to where oil prices will top out this year. But there are still some of the signalled duty increases to follow.”

Further increases in fuel excise duty are due to be implemented at the start of next month. That will add 7c to a litre of petrol and 5c to a litre of diesel.

On October 31, the phased restoration of the full rate of excise duty will increase the price of a litre of petrol by 8c, and by 6c per litre of diesel.

AA Ireland calculated that, at today’s prices, the full restoration of excise duty would leave petrol at €1.85 per litre and diesel at €1.75 per litre on average by November.

Fuels for Ireland, whose members include oil importers and fuel retailers, said the price of crude oil had increased over the last few months.

Chief executive Kevin McPartlan said it was important to note that this was only one of the elements that dictates the prices paid for petrol, diesel and home heating oil.

“The other significant factor in the last month is the markets’ response to signals from Opec that supplies of fuels will be restricted in the coming month – signals which lead traders to price in additional risk into wholesale prices.

“Add these factors to the same rising costs of doing business that every sector in Ireland is facing, and you can understand why pump prices are higher than in recent months,” he said.

Mr McPartlan said Vat was added to the final price paid when Irish consumers filled their tanks, which meant that as the cost of fuels increased, so too did the Government’s tax-take.

This was why Fuels for Ireland was encouraging the Finance Minister to create an expert group to comprehensively review fiscal policy relating to energy for transport and heating, he said.