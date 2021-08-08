Dead money: Three leads the way to a brave new cash-free society

‘Thirty-nine euro ninety-five cents please.”

I produced a €50 note.

The shop assistant paused: she had already started to key the amount into the card reader.

“Oh, right,” she said. Then another pause. Finally, she found a cash box and got me physical change.

It was the first time in a while I’d paid for something in paper cash. From the reaction I got, it may have been an oddity for the homewares shop teller, too.

For a while, it has felt like cash is no longer a common currency for buying things over €10 or €20.

A move to cashless physical retail has long been predicted.

Last week, it may finally have started to arrive in Ireland.

Three announced that its 60 nationwide retail stores are to become completely cashless. It’s the first major chain to make the move. It’s something of a big deal. Three stores are to be found in many regional market towns. Just as the defunct Carphone Warehouse used to be a staple of physical shopping districts around the country, so now are stores from the three main mobile operators — Three, Vodafone and Eir.

They’re important parts of Ireland’s regional infrastructure.

How soon will it be that other retail chains follow? Not long, I suspect.

For many people, cash is already largely dead.

Other than newsagents or cafes, using it to buy anything now feels a little weird.

It’s not just the notion that you’re making more work for the person serving you. Or the social anxiety that you’re the odd one out, perhaps bringing attention to yourself as someone not credit-worthy enough to have a ‘proper’ payment card or account.

It’s the growing feeling that it’s unnecessary. Why would you have any more than a few euro in cash on you, anyway?

I do, but it’s only for things like the supermarket trolley or emergency parking at a meter. Our local convenience shop still has a policy of not accepting cards for transactions under €3, which is another motivator.

But other than those things, cash is now mostly gone from my life.

That €50 note I spent in the homewares store (above)? I’ve had that note over a year: I just decided I needed to finally use it.

Just as no-one now buys a new car with cash, I’m no longer thinking about whether I have enough paper money to buy something in Woodie’s. Things have simply moved on.

Obviously, the speed of this current shift is pandemic-related.

But it’s been gradually taking shape, regardless. Does anyone think we’re returning to cash over cards and phones, Revolut and Apple Pay when Covid fades away?

As many have pointed out whenever a ‘cashless society’ is brought up, there are some important considerations that go beyond financial instrumentation. “Cash is an important method of payment for social inclusion,” said David McRedmond, chief executive of An Post, in an online exchange on the matter.

He’s not alone in making this point. Both the European and Irish Central Banks have emphasised the relevance of cash in not excluding people who find it difficult, for whatever reason, to get with digital or credit payment systems.

There are also worthy privacy reasons for retaining cash. Whatever we may think about the amount lost to the Revenue in black market activity and unscrupulous business owners who shun credit and digital systems for tax-evasion purposes, cash remains an important instrument of anonymity. It can’t be traced, tracked or otherwise used against you the way we know big tech and big financial firms are tempted to do.

But neither of those considerations in reality looks likely to stop the current transition away from cash transactions in large chunks of the market.

Take the difference between Three and An Post, for example. While David McRedmond’s wider point is laudable (and indisputable), context is important. An Post sells stamps to pensioners. That’s quite a different world to people buying an e-scooter in a new Three ‘lifestyle’ cashless store. Whereas An Post is central to a number of social fabric considerations, a cashless policy in Three may not feel quite as much of an assault on the rights of vulnerable members of society.

The privacy argument is a little harder to rebut. Cash will generally always trump digital or card payments for absolute anonymity. But as always, it’s a question of balancing the pros and cons. Not all of cash’s unaccountability is welcome. A pub with no vulnerable locals that insists on cash may have other, less noble, motivations.

Three may be the first big chain in Ireland to go cashless. But it’s unlikely to be the last.