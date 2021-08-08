| 14.3°C Dublin

Dead money: Three leads the way to a brave new cash-free society

Adrian Weckler

Three has announced that its 60 nationwide retail stores are to become completely cashless. Picture: Stock image Expand

‘Thirty-nine euro ninety-five cents please.”

I produced a €50 note.

The shop assistant paused: she had already started to key the amount into the card reader.

