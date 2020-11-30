Cyber Monday: Online buyers’ rights and how not to get blinded by flash sale

Did you succumb to Black Friday? Are you planning your Christmas shopping today, Cyber Monday?

If you bagged a bargain and it arrives on time, that’s great.

Many, however, will already be ruing getting sandbagged by the flash sales and brash advertising.

Some will feel conned and want their decision reversed, along with their money back, so this week I’m laying out some of the rights you have and the ones you don’t.

I always get asked similar questions as we head towards the Christmas buying frenzy, and this year it’s more relevant than ever as many are doing their shopping online because of Covid.

The good news

Your shopping rights are very strong in consumer law. Both Irish law (the Sale of Goods and Supply of Services Act 1980) and in the EU the Consumer Rights Directive 484/2013 are the key pieces of legislation that underpin the rules companies must obey.

Essentially, this means that when you buy online and haven’t had a chance to properly see or examine the goods first, you have the right to return any item for any reason and get a full refund.

This applies to any shop in Ireland or within the EU and, for the moment anyway, includes the UK. I’ve heard of some stores using Brexit as an excuse not to refund, but that’s rubbish. After January 1, of course, it may well be different.

There are a few exceptions to the refund rule: perishable goods such as food, items non-returnable for hygiene reasons (earrings and underwear) or personalised gifts (a football shirt with your kid’s name printed on it). Tickets to events such as concerts are also ruled out.

The regulations give you 14 days to change your mind from the day you receive the goods, according to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

You’re also entitled to a refund of the standard cost of delivery (if you’re sending your full order back). Paid for express or tracked delivery isn’t included.

You’re entitled to receive your refund within 14 days of cancelling.

In the meantime, you’re responsible for taking care of goods until they’re returned. If you don’t, you may be charged “diminished value”, which is a discounted refund because, say, you assembled the item then disassembled it or threw out the box or damaged it in some way.

The bad news

The most redress you’ll ever get is a refund of your money. This includes deposits paid for goods.

For many of us, of course, we’d prefer certainty around the delivery of the item on time, but where this doesn’t happen the law says you can get your money back at least.

If there’s a specified date agreed for delivery and it isn’t met, as

happened to many parents desperately trying to get their hands on the new PlayStation 5, you have two options: agree a new delivery date or ask for your deposit back.

It wasn’t a bargain at all

You saw €100 off and fell for it, only to find the item you bought wasn’t discounted at all or is selling at an even lower price next week.

Technically, shops shouldn’t advertise something on sale if it wasn’t selling for a higher price “for a reasonable time” at an earlier stage.

If this sounds fuzzy and ambiguous, it’s because the language in consumer law often is. It’s unlikely any action to recover money here would work.

Outside the EU

Buying designer labels from America or a phone from China can look like a good deal.

While there are lots of well-run proper stores selling goods to Europe, it’s important to realise you have no rights at all if something goes wrong, save what the company itself wants to offer you.

In addition, any item delivered that’s valued over €22 attracts Irish VAT (currently 21pc on most goods), and if it’s more than €150, customs duties on top.

It’s the responsibility of the delivery agency to collect this, if it hasn’t already been paid (the goods label will indicate this or you’ll have received a detailed invoice otherwise).

This means your friendly postman will have his hand out before he can give you the parcel.

If the item is deemed to come from a country (usually in Asia) where it might be suspect or dodgy, counterveiling taxes can also apply.

These are enormous and will certainly take all the pleasure out of the bargain you think you got.

Third party websites

DoneDeal, eBay and other intermediate websites aren’t shops in the eyes of the law.

They’re person-to-person sales and, as such, don’t have consumer rights attached.

Although many sellers are bona fide and websites may have good returns policies, it’s not a given.

If you buy gadgets such as phones and laptops from non-official sources, they won’t be insurable either.