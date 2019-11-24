Cut-price cosmetic surgery: Why cheapest may not be best when it comes to treatments to improve your appearance

"Younger people are very much influenced by social media," said Dr Peter Prendergast, medical director of the cosmetic clinic Venus Medical. "In that age group, people often go for the cheaper treatments and that can become an issue."

So how cheap or expensive can cosmetic procedures be - and what possible dangers should you be aware of before getting such treatments?

Botox

Botox is used cosmetically to reduce wrinkles, and is often referred to as an anti-wrinkle or muscle-relaxing injection. The non-invasive (where surgery is not required) nature of Botox is one of the main reasons for the increased demand for the procedure, according to Prendergast.

"There's a growing trend towards less invasive cosmetic procedures - as opposed to surgical procedures," he said. "Most people want procedures that have little or no downtime."

The desire to have a youthful appearance is another reason people opt for Botox.

"Most of my clients are between the ages of 30 and 55," said Prendergast. "People in that age group start to see the effects of ageing."

You can typically expect to pay from around €250 to €700 for Botox - depending on the number of areas treated and the clinic used. Prices vary considerably from clinic to clinic. Research by the Sunday Independent, for example, found that one Dublin clinic quoted a starting price of €369 for Botox injections, while another quoted a price of €250 for Botox in one area - and €450 in four areas. One clinic quoted a price of €130 for Botox in one area - and €250 for four areas.

Like any cosmetic procedure, going for the cheapest Botox provider should not be your priority. Instead, choose an experienced, qualified and reputable practitioner who you can trust to do a good job.

Botox is a prescription medicine and so by law, it can only be administered by "an appropriately qualified and trained registered medical doctor or registered dentist", according to the medicine regulator, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA). In Ireland, there are a number of authorised prescription-only medicines that contain botulinum toxin, one of which is Botox, according to the HPRA. Be sure the medicine that will be used for any Botox-type treatment you are planning is authorised by the HPRA.

Be aware that there are generic and cheaper forms of Botox - which are not the original brand and may be of poor quality.

Fillers

A dermal filler is where a substance is injected into the skin to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and lines on the face. Fillers can add volume to different parts of your face, including the lips and cheeks. Fillers are non-invasive and are often used by people who want to look younger.

"Fillers can be used for things like facial contouring and lip enhancements," said Prendergast. "Men like it for chin enhancement and strengthening the jawline."

Some clinics are charging a couple of hundred euro, or less, for a filler injection - which is a fraction of the price charged by most medical professionals. Filler prices with a medical professional will typically start from around €400 or €500 and often vary, depending on the part of the face the filler is being injected into.

Research by the Sunday Independent, for example, found that the price quoted by one plastic surgeon was €400 for one filler injection, €750 for two fillers and €1,050 for three. Another clinic quoted €600 for a nose filler, €500 for a chin or cheek filler, and €600 for a tear trough filler.

"One of the things that concerns me the most is how cheap fillers are," said Professor Caitriona Ryan, a consultant dermatologist and co-founder of the Institute of Dermatologists.

"Some people are advertising fillers for €150 - that's more than it costs to provide it. People are sourcing the fillers from the internet - so there's no traceability and anything could be in the product. That to me is very concerning.

"The filler is being priced down to target young people. Young people won't have the disposable income to go to a consultant - so they'll go somewhere cheaper."

It costs up to €650 for a 1ml vial of filler in Ryan's practice. "The filler I use is high-quality and lasts for two years," said Ryan. "What you get [with a filler] depends on what the quality of the product is - and how long it will last for."

Unlike Botox, there are no restrictions on who can buy and inject fillers. It can be dangerous to get a filler from a professional who has no medical training, warned Ryan.

"Things can go wrong [with a cosmetic procedure] in anyone's hands but you want to be with someone who can deal with a problem," said Ryan. "If a filler is injected into an artery, it could block an artery and cause death of all the tissue in the area - or cause blindness.

"A doctor, dentist or supervised nurse will have an antidote if something goes wrong.

"However, non-medical professionals are not allowed access to that antidote, as that antidote is a prescription medicine. There could also be an allergic reaction to a filler."

Prendergast is aware of several cases where complications arose after fillers were injected by a non-medical professional. "Looking for cheap fillers is a false economy, as things can go wrong and it can be very expensive in the long run to deal with a problem," he said.

"Complications can include permanent scarring, ulceration of the skin, and loss of part of the lip or nose. There are certain areas of the face - such as the undereye tear trough - which are very difficult to treat and very unforgiving [if things go wrong]."

Cosmetic surgery

The bill for cosmetic surgery - which is different to non-invasive procedures like Botox or fillers - could run to several thousand euro or more, depending on the work being done and the part of the body being treated.

You could pay a plastic surgeon several thousand euro or more for a tummy tuck. A mini tummy tuck usually costs a few grand less - with some Irish clinics offering these tucks for around €5,000 to €6,000. A tummy tuck involves surgery, so it is important it is carried out by a suitably qualified and experienced professional. The aim of a tummy tuck is usually to leave you with a smoother and flatter stomach.

It can be much cheaper to get a tummy tuck overseas, particularly in certain eastern European countries, where some clinics quote around €2,200 for a mini tummy tuck, or between €3,500 and €4,500 for full tucks. Be careful about going abroad for tummy tucks or other cosmetic surgery, though.

"Going abroad for cheaper treatments is not really advisable - particularly if it's for surgery," said Prendergast.

Should you be left with a wound after a tummy tuck, you will often need corrective surgery - which could cost you significantly more than the initial procedure. You could also develop an infection if the surgery is not done right.

"It can be hard to work out what qualifications an overseas professional has," said Ryan.

Breast Jobs

In Ireland, you could pay between €5,000 and €6,000 for a breast enlargement with an experienced surgeon. Breast reduction (often used by men) could cost between €5,000 and €7,500. Venus Medical charges €4,500 for male breast reduction.

Venus Medical offers breast fat grafting - where the person's own fat is injected into their breasts.

This procedure costs €7,500 at the clinic.

Other types of cosmetic surgery include liposuction on your back or thighs (which could cost from €4,500 upwards), an arm lift (which could cost from €5,500 to €7,500 or more), and a full facelift (which may cost €10,000 upwards).

Caveat emptor

Whatever the cost of a cosmetic procedure, do your research before getting one - and ask yourself if the treatment is really necessary.

More importantly, when it comes to a youthful appearance and looking well, do not underestimate the benefits of exercise, a healthy diet, drinking plenty of water, and wearing sunscreen. Lead a lifestyle like that and chances are, you will never face a bill for cosmetic work.

Sunday Indo Business