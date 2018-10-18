Customers to benefit from Ulster Bank's mortgage rate error

Ulster Bank has made a mistake - but this time customers are to benefit.

People who opted to fix their mortgage rate at 2.3pc for two years have been written to erroneously telling them they have the rate for three years.

The bank has apologised for the error, and said customers can keep the juicy rate for three years.

It has also offered €250 in compensation to those affected, even though customers are due to gain from the blunder.

Some 300 letters were sent out before the bank realised its error and pulled them.

Four people took up the offer to fix for the three years, but it is understood the bank will honour the terms of the error-strewn letter to anyone who received it.

The 2.3pc rate, fixed for two years, is the lowest on the market. And it is available to those who have a loan to the value of at least 90pc.

Most low rates are restricted to those with very low loan values.

New and existing Ulster Bank customers were told they would be wise to sign up to the two-year rate.

The error saw the bank write to those taking up the new low rate, which was launched in the summer.

They were told they had the rate until a date listed which is three years from now.

The issue came to light on the Askaboutmoney.com website.

The founder of the site, Brendan Burgess said: "It is nice for a change to see that a bank makes a mistake in favour of the customer rather than penalising them."

One poster on Askaboutmoney.com wrote: "Fixed with Ulster Bank earlier this year at 2.3pc and got a call today to say they messed up on the letter they sent, and said it was valid for three years instead of two.

"They made the same mistake for a number of people and will be honouring three years if I want it, and in addition they gave me €250 as a goodwill gesture. Score."

Staying on the 2.3pc rate for an extra year could save a family with a €300,000 mortgage €4,000.

Mr Burgess said those who got the letters that contained the error are now quids in.

"On a €200,000 mortgage that extra year would work out at a saving of €3,000 as the rate you go to after that fixed period is 4.3pc."

He said European wholesale rates were due to rise at the end of next year, which meant the rate for those coming out of a fixed rate could be even higher in two or three years.

He advised all existing Ulster Bank customers who are not on a tracker to sign up for the 2.3pc even if it is only for the advertised two years.

