Crude oil prices crashed to their lowest levels on record this week with motorists set to see prices at the pumps falling in the coming weeks.

For the first time in history US oil futures prices traded at a negative price.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery traded at minus $2.58 (-€2.38) a barrel yesterday morning.

This means traders were paying other traders to buy an oil contract off them.

Traders had bought oil but as the deadline arrived yesterday for paying the full price they were desperate to avoid taking physical delivery of crude that has no immediate market value.

Global demand has crashed due to international lockdowns in response to the pandemic.

This has seen a glut of oil and a chronic shortage of facilities for storing crude.

Brent crude, the benchmark in Europe and around the world, also fell in response to the collapse.

Motorists are likely to see petrol and diesel prices at the pumps fall further after the crash in the past few days.

Experts said that despite the fact that tax makes up most of the cost of petrol at the pumps, prices will keep falling through to the summer.

Upheaval

Analyst Paul Sommerville said there is likely to be further falls in prices at the pumps due to the upheaval in wholesale markets.

He said that if futures contracts continue to be priced down this would be good for motorists.

"There is major change in the prices of crude oil which should translate into petrol prices falling at some point," the chief executive of Sommerville Investment Markets said.

He said the fall in crude prices was positive for Europe which has to import much of its oil, unlike the US.

Chris Weafer, an Irish economist based in Moscow and chief executive of Macro-Advisory, said that the decision by oil producers to pay buyers to take surplus oil was extraordinary.

He said there is a serious problem in the oil market and the price is likely to remain low - and go lower - over the coming weeks and months.

This is because demand has collapsed while there is also a supply glut.

"The price of oil is likely to remain low and go lower. This should mean cheaper oil at the petrol pumps," he told RTÉ's 'Morning Ireland'.

However, he stressed that much of the price paid by drivers is accounted for by taxes and levies imposed by the State.

Crude makes up between 20pc and 25pc of the pump price, according to AA Ireland.

Taxes and levies account for more than 60pc of the price at the pump.

The price of petrol at the pumps dropped by 19c between early February and early April, according to the Irish Petroleum Industry Association (IPIA), the representative body of those companies that import, distribute and sell petroleum products.

Kevin McPartland of the IPIA maintains that a litre of petrol or diesel is still cheaper than a litre of water sold in the forecourt store.

This reflects the fact that Brent crude prices have been falling for months now.

However, recent price falls have been much sharper, despite the Saudis and the Russians trying to restrict supply to prop up prices.

Prices per litre have dropped to €1 in some European countries.

That is a prospect that now cannot be ruled out in this country.