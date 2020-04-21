| 8.9°C Dublin

Crude oil slump will mean lower prices at the fuel pumps

Motorists are likely to see petrol and diesel prices at the pumps fall further after the crash in the past few days. Photo: PA Expand

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Crude oil prices crashed to their lowest levels on record this week with motorists set to see prices at the pumps falling in the coming weeks.

For the first time in history US oil futures prices traded at a negative price.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery traded at minus $2.58 (-€2.38) a barrel yesterday morning.

