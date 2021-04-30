RTÉ Credit Union forced to suspend its prize draws

RTÉ's credit union has been forced to suspend its prize draw.

CREDIT unions in RTE and in Athlone have been forced to suspend their member prize draws.

It is understood that they may also refund some members who have paid into the prize draws over the last few years.

A notice sent to members this week by RTE Credit Union said it was forced to suspend its members’ draw and review how it operates it.

Athlone Credit Union suspended its car draw last year and is due to refund money paid into the draw where there is no written consent for the member to be in it.

No money has gone missing and there is no suspicion of any questionable behaviour around how the draws are run at the two credit unions.

However, there are issues in the two credit unions due to the absence of records of consent signed by members stating they want to enter the draws.

In some cases members only gave verbal consent to enter the draws, despite regulators insisting there should be written consent given.

Some members have been in the draws for up to 30 years but there is no written record of them signing up for the draws.

“RTE Credit Union is currently engaged in a process of reviewing its policies and procedures, including those relating to its members’ prize draw,” it said in a message to members.

It added that the board of directors had decided to suspend its draw with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the review.

Contributions from share accounts to the members’ draw will not be processed until the draw resumes, the notice said.

Both the RTE staff credit union and Athlone had offered cash prizes in monthly draws.

Manager of the Athlone Credit Union Michael Evans said in a statement: “Following an internal audit review, a question arose regarding whether the credit union had the appropriate consent of members to be included in the prize draw.

“We are currently reviewing this issue and, in keeping with best practice, the board of Directors have taken the decision to suspend the draw while the review is being carried out.”

Manager of the RTE Credit Union Vivienne Keavey said the lender was reviewing this issue and, “in keeping with best practice, the board of directors have taken the decision to suspend the draw while the review is being carried out.”

New developments around how member draws are run come three years after the Central Bank found what it said were significant issues with how many credit unions operate prize draws.

It conducted a review and found that staff and directors won prizes in 30pc of the credit unions that ran the competitions.

Credit unions took issue with this finding, arguing that staff and directors make up a large proportion of those who enter the draws.

In its 2018 review the Central Bank recommended that all staff and volunteers involved in the draw should be excluded from participation to avoid “reputational risk, and ensure independence and impartiality”.

The report found poor oversight by boards of the draws, lack of documented policies and procedures, poor record keeping, and a lack of independent review in some credit unions.

And in 2016 a forensic review of the now defunct Rush Credit Union could not identify the winners of 15 car draws, even though over €220,000 was spent on the vehicles.