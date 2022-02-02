Head of credit union body steps down

THE head of the Irish League of Credit Unions has stepped down from his role, in a move that was not expected.

Ed Farrell spent 25 years working in the league, one of two representative organisations for credit unions.

He was chief executive of the league for the last seven years.

Mr Farrell’s departure comes a week after this publication revealed a massive deficit in the pension fund run by the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) that covers staff in individual credit unions.

The departure comes at a time when senior management in the league are conducting a major review of how it operates, which is being called a transformation programme.

In a statement, the league said: “After 25 years, the last seven as CEO, Ed Farrell has left the ILCU with effect from the end of January 2022. The Board expressed its gratitude to Mr Farrell for his service to the ILCU.

“The board will now commence a recruitment campaign for a new CEO.”

His leaving comes just days after fast-growing money app Revolut said it has been granted a full banking licence and will start offering personal loans and credit cards in this market soon.

Such a move is expected to hit credit unions hard as their main source of income is from personal loans.

Many within the movement feel the credit unions have not been successful enough at getting the message across to legislators and regulators about the merits of the non-profit lenders.

One credit union source said: “What credit unions do is top notch in their communities and workplaces where they operate. But we lack a strong voice to explain this.

“We need to be like the farmers and the IFA, who will not let anything happen that will harm them.”

Last week the ‘Irish Independent’ revealed that credit unions will have to bail out a staff pension fund after it emerged there is a €78m hole in the fund covering thousands of credit union staff.

The scheme is now being shut down.

The shortfall has ballooned from just €6m in 2017 to €78m for this year, due to the impact of low interest rates on the scheme.

The scheme is overseen by the Irish League of Credit Unions and covers staff in that organisation along with employees in affiliated credit unions.

The shortfall will have to be made up by individual credit unions that are members of the league, it states in a memo from pension advisers PwC to the league seen by the Irish Independent.

There was disquiet among staff that they were not informed about plans to close the scheme in advance of details emerging in the media.

The Financial Services Union has written to Sean Fleming TD, the Minister for State at the Department of Finance, looking for an urgent meeting to discuss the funding shortfall in the pension fund.

And credit unions are annoyed at the size of the bail-out needed, and the fact that they had no forewarning that the deficit had ballooned so quickly.

Although the money to bail it out can be paid over a number of years it will have to be booked in their accounts this year.