Credit union row likely over plans to use bail-out fund to plug hole in pension fund

CREDIT unions are proposing to use money from a credit union bail-out fund they own to plug a massive hole in the movement’s pension fund.

One credit union is advocating as much €81m is taken from the movement’s protection scheme for troubled credit unions to plug the €94m deficit in the pension fund.

The annual general meeting of the Irish League of Credit Unions on Sunday week will also debate a separate motion from the league board that the amount taken from the savers’ bail-out fund should be no more than €30m.

The proposals to take any money from the bail-out fund are likely to face opposition from the 162 credit unions that are not part of the pension scheme.

The AMG will also debate a motion of no confidence in the league board from a teachers’ credit union over its handling of the pension fund deficit issue.

The ‘Irish Independent’ reported earlier this year that the deficit in the credit union pension fund has ballooned to €93.6m.

The defined benefit scheme has 2,000 members and the 130 credit unions that are part of the scheme are expected to make up the massive shortfall.

It has since been closed and members transferred to a new defined contribution scheme, but the financial shortfall in the fund still has to be filled in by the 130 credit unions that are part of it.

The pension fund is overseen by the Irish League of Credit Unions, the main representative body for credit unions on the island.

Now a number of credit unions are proposing motions at the AGM in Belfast that spare funds be taken from the league’s rescue fund for stricken credit unions, the Savings Protection Fund (SPS).

The SPS rescue fund, owned by the Irish League of Credit Unions, is used to fund credit unions that get into financial trouble so that savers’ money is protection. It was originally set up as a savers’ protection fund, but has morphed into a fund to stabilise credit unions running out of money.

It has grown to €108m as there have been few calls on the money in it to rescue credit unions lately.

In addition to the SPS fund, the Central Bank oversees the State €100,000 deposit guarantee that applies to credit union and bank savings.

However, there are question marks over whether it is right that the SPS fund, originally set up to protection member savings, should be used to bail out a staff pension scheme.

Any move to use the SPS to bail out the pension fund will have to be approved by delegates at the league’s AGM on Saturday, April 24.

Cavan-based Link Credit Union is proposing that €80.9m be taken from the SPC fund and given “pro rata to credit unions based on asset size at 30 September 2021”.

Galway-based St Anthony’s and Claddagh Credit Union is proposing a figure of €60m.

And the league has proposed taking €30m to plug the pension hole.

Many of the 162 credit unions in the south that are not part of the league pension fund are likely to oppose the raid on the SPS fund to sort out the pension deficit.

Education Credit Union, whose members are secondary school teachers, is proposing a motion of no confidence in the league board over its “mis-handling of issues relating to the ILCU [Irish League of Credit Unions] Defined Benefit Scheme”.

In a memo to credit unions ahead of the AGM, acting league chief executive David Malone said credit unions had made clear their “frustration and dissatisfaction” over the past few weeks.

Many staff who are members of the pension fund first learned of the extent of the deficit from reports in the ‘Irish Independent’.

Mr Malone said the league plans to set up a new pension governance structure “to provide for consistent and transparent information to the membership concerning the performance and functioning of the pension scheme itself”, he said.