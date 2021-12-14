Credit union lending recovers from Covid collapse but is still weak

Patrick Casey, the registrar of credit unions at the Central Bank.

CREDIT unions have begun to recover from a collapse in lending that hit them at the start of the pandemic, but are still struggling to get members to borrow.

The Central Bank said the sector is continuing to battle with weak demand for loans, with too much money being deposited with them in savings.

Excess savings in credit unions have to be put into mainstream banks, with negative interest rates being applied to these funds.

If credit unions had more demand for loans they could earn a return from loaning out the excess funds instead of putting it into banks.

Covid-19’s onset left credit unions facing pressure to “remain open” due to a collapse in lending.

Applications for loans fell by up to 80pc as the coronavirus pandemic made people reluctant to borrow.

Overall lending at the State’s 214 trading credit unions fell last year as a result of the pandemic.

But up to September this year it has recovered by €160m to stand at €5.25bn, the Central Bank said in its ‘2021 Financial Conditions of Credit Unions’ report.

The lenders have also managed to slow down the pace of growth of deposits.

Most credit unions now have caps on savings levels.

This is to deal with the cost to them of holding so much in savings when lending demand is constrained.

For every €100 credit unions get in deposits, €10 has to go into their capital reserves.

Total savings in credit unions is now €16.79bn.

Registrar, or regulator, of the credit unions Patrick Casey said “the pace of growth (of savings) during 2021 has slowed compared to 2020 – which may reflect steps taken by many credit unions to manage savings inflows and also some reversal of Covid-19 effects”.

He said the latest data on credit unions reflects a return to more normal economic activity for them.

Total credit union assets reached a record high of €19.98bn in September. This is up €4bn in the last five years.

A key measure of the financial health of credit unions is the ratio of the loans its advances to their assets.

The loan-to-asset ratio in the credit union sector has tumbled from close to half around a decade ago to just over a quarter now.

Mr Casey’s report said the overall loan-to-asset ratio at 27.1pc remains close to historically low levels.

He said that this was nearly two years after sector was allowed to do more mortgage and business lending. Credit unions remain heavily dependent on unsecured personal lending.

The number of credit unions continues to shrink.

There are now 214 trading credit unions, down 78 from five years ago.

This is due mainly from mergers in the sector, a process that has been encouraged by the regulator and the Government in a bid to build scale.

However, there are still a number of small-scale operators in the sector.

Some 73 credit unions have assets of less than €40m, although this is down more than half in the last five years.

The number of credit unions with assets of at least €100m has increased from 48 credit unions five years ago to 66 credit unions now.

These larger lenders represent 67pc of total sector assets.

Average surpluses, or profits, were €570,000 in the year to September.

The Central Bank said rapid technological transformation was driving changes in the financial services sector, and noted the planned departure of some lenders, a reference to Ulster Bank and KBC leaving.

Credit unions need to exploit these opportunities to remain relevant to their members, Mr Casey said.