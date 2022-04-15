Credit union hikes fees despite move to attract Ulster and KBC customers

Progressive Credit Union will charge up to €7 per transaction in a new schedule of fees being introduced from July

One of the largest credit unions in the country is to increase its fees for using its current account.

The move comes despite attempts by the movement to snap up some of the one-million customers seeking new current and deposit-account providers following the planned departures of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank.

Progressive Credit Union, which has 60,000 members across north Dublin, is to charge up to €7 a transaction in a new schedule of fees from July. Other credit unions have recently introduced similar charges.

It comes as nine credit unions across Cork city and county have launched a campaign to encourage people to switch to them for their current account services.

Financial experts said increasing current account transaction fees at a time when there was a scramble by Ulster and KBC customers to find new providers made little sense.

But Progressive has written to its members outlining new current account fees.

There is a new €7 fee for returned cheques, and a €3.50 charge for issuing a cheque from a savings account, and a €1.10 fee to fund membership of the Irish League of Credit Unions.

These fees are in addition to the monthly €4 management charge for having a current account.

Progressive said there was a need to introduce some service charges for handling cheques, in line with all other banking institutions in the country.

There is now a charge for handling expired cheques, returned cheques and cancelled cheques.

A number of other credit unions have similar charges, including Member First in Dublin, First Choice in Mayo and St Columba’s in Galway. But some of the charges are lower than those at Progressive.

In December 2020, it emerged that First South Credit Union in Cork was introducing transaction charges for members who want to access their savings accounts.

At the time, it was believed to be the first time any financial institution had put in place charges for transacting on savings accounts.

Banks charge for current account transactions.

Cork’s credit unions said they are hoping to encourage thousands of customers to open current accounts with them, where they will avail of services like overdrafts and direct debit facilities.

The nine credit unions involved in the campaign have 21 offices across Cork city and county.

The credit unions are Aviate, Access, Douglas, First South, Macroom, Synergy, HSSCU (Health Services CU), Bishopstown and St Pauls.

Credit unions have expanded their offerings over the years and now offer a range of services such as current accounts and mortgages.

The campaign is in response to the announcement from a number of banks that they are leaving the Irish market.

The Cork credit unions said they offer competitive rates, with current account management fees starting at just €4 a month.

They also offer free banking for students.

Credit union current account users also have free direct debit and standing order processing. The current accounts at the credit unions are also compatible with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Fitbit Pay and offer a globally accepted Mastercard debit card.

And the Cork credit unions offer a mobile app and e-statements.