Central Bank insists credit unions have the funds to bail out pension

THE Central Bank said it was monitoring the situation where credit unions are being forced to plug a massive hole in the sector’s pension fund.

It insisted the lenders have the funds to pay for the cost of plugging the deficit in the pension.

The bail-out will be needed after it emerged that there is a €78m blackhole in the pension fund covering thousands of credit union staff.

The shortfall has ballooned from just €6m in 2017 to €78m for this year, due to the impact of low interest rates on the scheme.

The scheme is overseen by the Irish League of Credit Unions and covers staff in that organisation along with employees in affiliated credit unions.

The shortfall will have to be made up by individual credit unions that are members of the league, it states in a memo from pension advisers PwC to the league marked “confidential” and seen by the Irish Independent.

The Central Bank, where Patrick Casey regulates credit unions, said it was satisfied the sector has the resources to plug the deficit.

It said in a statement: “The Central Bank is aware of proposals in relation to the Irish League of Credit Unions pension scheme.

“This is a matter between the Irish League of Credit Unions and individual credit unions. The sector retains strong capital reserves of over €3bn.

“The Central Bank will continue to monitor the situation.”

It is understood there are around 1,000 serving employees paying into it, with another 1,000 scheme members made up of retired staff and those who have yet to retire but have moved jobs.

The scheme is a defined-benefit one, which means employees are promised a set pension based on their years of service and final salary.

It is so heavily in the red that PwC has recommended that it should immediately be closed off to new members, and no new pension benefits should accrue to existing staff, who will be switched to a different scheme.

The league stressed the rescue plan would protect the benefits the staff had built up in the past.

Some credit union executives are annoyed they were given no forewarning about the rapidly deteriorating state of the scheme.

They were summoned to online meetings this week, with some expressing surprise at the extent of the financial mess it is in.

Although the funding shortfall will be made up over a number of years, the overall cost of the rescue will have to be booked by individual credit unions that are part of the scheme this year.