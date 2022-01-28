€78m deficit in credit union pension fund has potential to destabilise sector

A huge deficit has emerged in the pension fund covering thousands of credit union staff.

The €78m deficit is so large it has the potential to financially destabilise the sector, according to credit union sources.

The shortfall has ballooned from just €6m in 2017. It hit €20m in 2020, but it has jumped to €78m for this year, due to the impact of low interest rates on the scheme.

The scheme is overseen by the Irish League of Credit Unions and covers staff in that organisation along with employees in affiliated credit unions.

The shortfall will have to be made up by individual credit unions that are members of the league, it states in a memo from pension advisers to the league marked “confidential” and seen by the Irish Independent.

There are now fears the debacle will lead to mass resignations of individual credit unions from the league, a representative body for the sector.

Some credit union executives are annoyed they were given no forewarning about the rapidly deteriorating state of the scheme.

They were summoned to online meetings this week, with some expressing surprise at the extent of the financial mess it is in.

Although the funding shortfall will be made up over a number of years, the overall cost of the rescue will have to be booked this year.

This was likely to push a number of credit unions into a loss-making situation, senior sources in the movement said.

This, in turn, could mean their reserves become depleted, something that will raise huge concerns for the Central Bank, which regulates the sector.

It is understood there are around 1,000 serving employees paying into it, with another 1,000 scheme members made up of retired staff and those who have yet to retire but have moved jobs.

The scheme is a defined-benefit one, which means employees are promised a set pension based on their years of service and final salary.

These schemes are being phased out as they are horrendously expensive to fund.

The huge deficit in the Irish League of Credit Unions Republic of Ireland Pension Scheme has prompted panicked league board members to call in experts from PwC to outline options for dealing with the black hole in the scheme, and how to fund it.

It is so heavily in the red that PwC has recommended that from next month it should be closed off to new members, and no new pension benefits should accrue to existing staff, who will be switched to a different scheme.

Staff are due to be told in the coming days that they will be transferred to a defined-contribution scheme. The league stressed the rescue plan would protect the benefits the staff had built up in the past.

Munro O’Dwyer, a partner at consultancy firm PwC, was drafted in to complete an urgent review of the scheme.

A memo he produced for the board of the league, seen by this publication, warns that the scheme was likely to be become unaffordable and unsustainable.

“Unchecked, the increases in cost had the potential to become unaffordable for a number of credit unions, and of greater concern was that there was the clear potential for the sustainability of the DB [defined-benefit] scheme itself to come under pressure,” the memo said.

His memo recommends that from next month, individual credit unions be required to start plugging the deficit, calculated as monetary amounts rather than a percentage of employees’ salaries.

The size of these contributions will be determined by the actuary to the scheme.

Around 100 credit unions and the league staff are part of the scheme after a number of credit unions pulled out in the last few years due to the expense of funding it.

The contribution level has been 33.2pc of each staff members’ wages.

The Irish League of Credit Unions said it was not unique in moving from a defined-benefit scheme to a defined-contribution scheme.

Subject to the agreement of the trustees of the defined-benefit scheme, from March 1 onwards, current active members of the defined-benefit scheme would be provided with pension benefits on a defined contribution basis, it said.

“It should be noted that a significant number of individual credit unions have already made this decision in respect of their employees,” it added.

Accrued pension benefits in the scheme will continue to be funded by the league and by individual credit unions.

This change, when effected, will allow sustainable funding arrangements to be put in place for the scheme.

The league said it acknowledged that this was a change for active members of the scheme, and that it had put in place support and guidance measures for these affected individuals throughout the change process.

The league said it had engaged with the Central Bank of Ireland and would continue to share detailed and final calculations with the regulator as they became available.