Covid-19 prompts more people with health cover to opt for private room

Elderly people and those with underlying conditions are particularly anxious to avoid cover that restricts them to multi-room occupancy. (stock photo)

THE pandemic is prompting large numbers of people with health insurance to upgrade their cover to ensure they can get access to a private room.

This is due to fears they will be exposed to the virus if they are in a ward with other people, according to Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCare.ie.

People who have health cover do not want to have to share a room, toilets and washing facilities with others in case they contract Covid-19.

Mr Goode said that feedback based on 1,000 health insurance policy reviews shows a surge of interest from people to ensure they can get access to private-room accommodation in private hospitals, rather than the semi-private cover in public hospitals they have at the moment.

Semi-private wards can have up to five beds, Mr Goode said.

Elderly people and those with underlying conditions are particularly anxious to avoid cover that restricts them to multi-room occupancy.

Mr Goode said that for those members insured on dated semi-private schemes, which typically cost €2,500 per member, there are alternative private-room corporate plans which range in cost from €1,400 to €1,850 per adult.

“Therefore, it is possible to actually upgrade your cover and still reduce your cost substantially, depending on the existing plan held.”

He said he would encourage any member concerned about sharing accommodation to consider private-room options for private hospitals prior to their next renewal.

But he warned it is important to be aware of the upgrade rule which applies equally across all the insurers.

This means that if you have any existing medical conditions, you will still be assessed under your previous semi-private plan for a further two years, even if you upgrade to a private room scheme, Mr Goode said.

The private-room cover will commence immediately for any new conditions arising after the change has come into effect.

The pandemic has also prompted people to ensure they have mental health supports as part of their cover when they are reviewing their policies, Mr Goode said.

“We have noticed an increase in requests for access to mental health treatment or supports especially among younger members. There has also been a marked increase in the numbers using online supports such as digital doctor, GP lines, nurse lines, mental health supports etc.”

He said the rapid spread of the virus meant people are more focused than ever on their health and are concerned about whether they have adequate protection in place if they were to fall ill.

Mr Goode said it was too early to say if large numbers would cancel their cover.

Fears have been expressed about people dropping their cover due to income shocks.

Many policyholders questioned the value of private cover when they were unable to access private medical facilities earlier in the year when the HSE took over private hospitals.

“Covid has touched the health insurance market and is having an impact on people’s behaviour. It’s too early to tell whether financial strains will have a big impact on people cancelling their cover, though early indicators suggest the numbers of those cancelling will be low,” he said.

Meanwhile, the research carried out by TotalHealthCover.ie shows that that three out of every five health insurance members are potentially on the wrong plans.

These people could be over-paying by up to €500 per adult for their cover, Mr Goode said.

Mr Goode said: “Our message to policyholders is don’t let fear of change or inertia hold you back. Saving €500 to €1,000 on your health insurance bill could cover your car and home insurance premium so take steps now to avoid over-paying for your cover.”

Mr Good said that many older members, and those aged 60 plus in particular, are still reluctant to change due to factors such as fear of losing benefits and misplaced loyalty.

They tend to be on dated plans such as VHI Health Plus Choice (now replaced by an even more expensive scheme called Advanced Care), Laya Essential Plus Excess, and Irish Life Health Level 2 Hospital which provide good cover but poor value for money, he said.

He said there is increased awareness of corporate plans, but of the people whose cover he reviewed are unaware that anyone is eligible to take out a corporate plan.

Due to their target market, these plans tend to provide the best value in terms of price and benefits, he said.

Corporate plans tend to better value and have superior benefits. They are designed for companies that pay for the health cover of a large number of their staff.

Online Editors