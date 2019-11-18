Couples work an extra day a month to pay needless debt

The failure to switch lenders means they are paying almost €3,500 in additional mortgage repayments a year.

This is because the spread between the highest and lowest interest rates available on the market has now grown to 2.25pc.

This works out at €290 a month in terms of repayments for an average house mortgage, according to the latest Irish Independent Mortgage Switcher Index.

Calculations show couples on the highest interest rate are working nine hours every month just to service this unnecessary debt.

This gap between the lowest mortgage rate at 2.25pc and the highest at 4.5pc has widened since last year.

This means that some mortgage holders are needlessly paying twice as much interest on their mortgage, according to the index produced by switching platform Doddl.ie.

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent reveals today that almost half of local authorities have made no applications to buy derelict or vacant properties using a compulsory purchase order (CPO) in the past seven years.

Despite tens of thousands of potential homes lying idle or abandoned in the middle of the housing crisis, councils routinely shy away from using special powers given to them.

Just 305 attempts to take ownership of vacant properties have been made in the whole of Ireland since 2011, with well over half of that relating to purchases in Co Louth.

The Department of Housing says "all local authorities are being encouraged to follow suit" - but 14 out of 31 councils have never even tried to use CPOs.

The findings of the latest Mortgage Switcher Index come days after Central Bank deputy governor Ed Sibley castigated banks for hitting many mortgage holders with double the interest rate they need to be profitable.

He told the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland conference that banks should "proactively" offer the same lower rates to existing customers.

"Irish banks are determining that it's profitable to lend at somewhere between 2.25pc and 3pc for new customers - but are continuing to charge 4.5pc for existing customers," he said.

The switching index highlights the difference between the lowest and highest non-discounted interest rates on the market - and the potential savings available.

The highest rate of repayment on the average 25-year mortgage is €1,350, while mortgage holders on the lowest non-discounted rate are paying €1,060 - a gap of close to €300.

This higher interest rate adds no value and the mortgage holder owes more at the end of each year than they would if they were paying the lower interest rate, as mortgages are repaid on an annuity basis, said Doddl.ie managing director Martina Hennessy.

The index is based on the average mortgage drawn down for new lending in both the first-time buyer and second-hand mover markets, currently €243,512.

It looks at the total number of switcher transactions per quarter as a percentage of all home loan transactions, excluding buy-to-let mortgages, to give an accurate picture of principal private dwelling house credit.

"The perfect example of how this disparity in rates affects people is a married couple, both earning the average wage of €38,871, with an after-tax income of €62,111," said Ms Hennessy.

"If these mortgage holders are on the highest variable rate, they will be working over nine hours a month to repay the additional interest of €3,498 per annum."

She said one member of the couple could take almost three unpaid weeks off a year and be in the same net financial position simply by switching to the lowest rate. Ms Hennessy said sticking with a lender who was charging you a higher rate than you could achieve on market did not make sense.

