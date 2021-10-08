County by county: Here is the full list of Bank of Ireland branches closing today for final time

Bank of Ireland is closing 88 branches in the Republic. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

More than a third of Bank of Ireland branches across the country will lock their doors for the final time today.

The majority of Bank of Ireland branches closing are the same as the ones that were temporarily closed during the first lockdown last year.

When they did reopen there was no counter service.

Now 88 are set to close for good in areas across the State. They are to close from September.

Carlow

In Carlow the branches in Boris and Tullow are closing.

Cavan

Cavan will lose Bank of Ireland banking facilities in Arva, Cootehill and Kingscourt.

Clare

The hit to Clare is in Kilkee, Miltown Malbay and Tulla.

Cork

Cork will no longer have BoI branches in the Cork Institute of Technology, and in Glanmire, Bantry, Cobh, Dunmanway, Kanturk, Millstreet, Michelstown and Youghal.

Donegal

Donegal is losing branches in Bunbeg, Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties and Moville.

Dublin

Dublin is losing branches in James Street, the Law Library, Phibsboro, Ballycoolin, Killester, Merrion Road, Rathmines and Ballyfermot.

Galway

In Galway the closures are in Ballygar, Dunmore and Oughterard.

Kerry

Kerry will experience the loss of Castleisland, Kilorglin and Tralee IT branches.

Kildare

Kildare the shutters will come down in Celbridge, Kilcullen, Leixlip – HP/Intel, and Monasterevin.

Kilkenny

Kilkenny will lose branches in Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Thomastown, and Urlingford.

Laois

The hit in Laois is in Durrow, Mountrath, and Rathdowney.

Leitrim

Leitrim’s Drunshambo and Manorhamilton branches are going.

Limerick

Across Limerick there are closures in Abbeyfeale, Askeaton, Bruff, Caherdavin, Rathkeale, Roxboro and at the University of Limerick.

Longford/Louth

The branch in Granard in Longford is closing, as is the one in Louth’s Dunleer.

Mayo

Mayo is set to lose branches in Ballyhaunis, Charlestown and Kiltimagh.

Meath

Meath will see closures in Athboy, Enfield and Ratoath.

Monaghan

In Monaghan there will no longer be branches in Castleblayney and Clones.

Offaly

Offaly will see branches go at Banagher, Clara, and Edenderry.

Roscommon

Roscommon closures are at Elphin and Strokestown.

Sligo

Sligo’s Ballymote and Tubbercurry branches are going.

Tipperary

In Tipperary the list includes Cahir, Cashel and Templemore.

Waterford

Waterford will be without branches in Ardkeen, Kilmacthomas and Lismore.

Westmeath

In Westmeath the shut-down list includes branches at Athlone IT, Castlepollard, Kinnegad and Moate.

Wexford

Wexford is closing branch banking at Rosslare and Taghmon.

Wicklow

Wicklow will suffer losses at Carnew, Rathdrum, and Tinahely.

Northern Ireland

The branches in Northern Ireland that will close are Ballymena, Banbridge, Belfast Lisburn Road, Belfast Ormeau Road Belfast University Road, Crossmaglen, Strand Road in Derry, Downpatrick Dungannon, Keady, Limavady, Lisburn, Lisnaskea Portadown and Strabane.