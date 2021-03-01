County by county: full list of Bank of Ireland branches that are to close

THE majority of Bank of Ireland branches closing are the same as the ones that were temporarily closed during the first lockdown this time last year.

When they did reopen there was no counter service.

Now 88 are set to close for good in areas across the State. They are to close from September.

In Carlow the branches in Boris and Tullow are closing.

Cavan will lose Bank of Ireland banking facilities in Arva, Cootehill and Kingscourt.

The hit to Clare is in Kilkee, Miltown Malbay and Tulla.

Cork will no longer have BoI branches in the Cork Institute of Technology, and in Glanmire, Bantry, Cobh, Dunmanway, Kanturk, Millstreet, Michelstown and Youghal.

Donegal is losing branches in Bunbeg, Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties and Moville.

Dublin is losing branches in James Street, the Law Library, Phibsboro, Ballycoolin, Killester, Merrion Road, Rathmines and Ballyfermot.

In Galway the closures are in Ballygar, Dunmore and Oughterard.

Kerry will experience the loss of Castleisland, Kilorglin and Tralee IT branches.

Kildare the shutters will come down in Celbridge, Kilcullen, Leixlip – HP/Intel, and Monasterevin

Kilkenny will lose branches in Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Thomastown, and Urlingford.

The hit in Laois is in Durrow, Mountrath, and Rathdowney.

Leitrim’s Drunshambo and Manorhamilton branches are going.

Across Limerick there are closures in Abbeyfeale, Askeaton, Bruff, Caherdavin, Rathkeale, Roxboro and at the University of Limerick.

The branch in Granard in Longford is closing, as is the one in Louth’s Dunleer.

Mayo is set to lose branches in Ballyhaunis, Charlestown and Kiltimagh.

Meath will see closures in Athboy, Enfield and Ratoath.

In Monaghan there will no longer be branches in Castleblayney and Clones.

Offaly will see branches go at Banagher, Clara, and Edenderry.

Roscommon closures are at Elphin and Strokestown.

Sligo’s Ballymote and Tubbercurry branches are going.

In Tipperary the list includes Cahir, Cashel and Templemore.

Waterford will be without branches in Ardkeen, Kilmacthomas and Lismore.

In Westmeath the shut-down list includes branches at Athlone IT, Castlepollard, Kinnegad and Moate.

Wexford is closing branch banking at Rosslare and Taghmon.

Wicklow will suffer losses at Carnew, Rathdrum, and Tinahely.

The branches in Northern Ireland that will close are Ballymena, Banbridge, Belfast Lisburn Road, Belfast Ormeau Road Belfast University Road, Crossmaglen, Strand Road in Derry, Downpatrick Dungannon, Keady, Limavady, Lisburn, Lisnaskea Portadown and Strabane.

