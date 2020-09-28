Council mortgages to receive extended payment break due to Covid

MORTGAGE payment breaks for those who have borrowed from their local authority are set to be extended for those struggling financially due to the Covid-19 emergency.

Housing, Local Government and Heritage Minister Darragh O’Brien TD said the payment breaks already in place for local authority home-loan borrowers will be extended.

It comes as Government ministers are to meet the heads of the country’s main retail banks today as pressure grows on them to further extend their offer of loan repayment breaks for those who borrowed from banks and other lenders.

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf said at the weekend that there was nothing stopping lenders from extending the mortgage breaks, but added that breaks needed to be tailored to those who need them, rather than continue as a blanket ban.

But it is understood the banks are unlikely to extend the payment breaks, many of which come to an end on Thursday.

Borrowers refused a loan by two mainstream lenders have been able to borrow from their country council. The Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan is a Government-backed mortgage for first-time buyers.

A number of local authority home-loan borrowers have availed of two payment breaks totalling up to six months.

Now borrowers who take up a third payment break will be contacted by their local authority during the payment break to assess their financial situation and discuss options if necessary.

The Minister said: “Due to the continuing economic uncertainty associated with COVID-19, many local authority home loan borrowers continue to face difficulties in paying their mortgage or have very real fears that they will face repayment problems in the future.

“To help people in this situation, I am extending the mortgage payment break period by another three months, allowing people a total of nine months to get back on their feet.”

Minister O’Brien said he was also extending the deadline for applying for a payment break until the end of 2020 to provide for borrowers who may yet suffer setbacks in the coming months.

Meanwhile, further extending mortgage payment breaks would not been good for financially stretched borrowers, founder of the Askaboutmoney.com website Brendan Burgess argues.

He said the payment breaks were appropriate but this should not be extended. This was because it is easy to reschedule a loan after a payment break of six months. But the longer the break term, the harder it is to reschedule.

“While the borrower is paying nothing, interest continues to mount, so the amount owed by the borrower increases,” he said.

The longer the break, the higher the mortgage balance, making it difficult to recover from, he sad. And some borrowers find it difficult to break the habit of not paying.

Instead, the mortgage could be switched to interest only so, as this would mean the amount owed stops increasing.

