Cost of living the top concern for consumers

THE cost of living is the top issue of concern for consumers, with the price of homes the second biggest worry for people.

Access to healthcare and homelessness are other issues of concern to the public, according to a survey by Permanent TSB.

However, the survey found there has been a significant rise in levels of optimism amongst Irish adults.

Six out of 10 people described themselves as being “upbeat” compared with half of those surveyed who used that term in the November’s survey.

Permanent TSB’s Reflecting Ireland research conducts a poll of public attitudes each quarter and includes recurring questions about how people see their personal financial situation and their views on the outlook for the economy.

On which issues are of concern, the list was led by the cost of living.

Householders have been hit hard by sharp rises in the cost of electricity, gas and home-heating oil, with petrol and diesel at record levels.

The rise in the cost of fuel at the pumps is adding around €600 to the annual cost of running a typical family car.

And energy price rises are likely to see families having to shell out an additional €800 over a year to heat and light their homes.

Other costs are also rising, such as health insurance, food, flights and rents.

The cost of housing is the second biggest concern among the 1,001 adults surveyed.

Access to quality healthcare, homelessness, and rising rents are the other issues of concern for the public.

Reflecting the reopening of the economy in recent weeks, Covid-19 was identified by just 23 per cent as being an issue of top concern.

A third of people said they believed they would be better off this time next year, up slightly from 28pc recorded last November.

That view was higher amongst younger people.

Almost 40pc said that they saw “green shoots” emerging in the economy.

That compares with 32pc who felt that way in November.

The number expressing concern on this issue was the lowest since 2018.

Just over half said that they felt the country was moving “in the right direction”. That was the highest figure making that statement since 2018.

The view that the country is going “in the wrong direction” was shared by 33pc, down from 42pc in November.

Head of corporate affairs at Permanent TSB Leontia Fannin said: “While the cost-of-living issue is becoming a significant concern, these findings do show that people are quite optimistic about their personal circumstances and the outlook for the coming year.”

She said it was clear the reopening of the economy post-Covid is feeding through to personal optimism and positivity.