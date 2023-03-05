| 3.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cost-of-living crisis sees cash crowned king as household finances are stretched

Cash helps you stick to a tight budget, helps with gifts and tips, and cuts costs

When you hand over cash, you have sense of worth but with digital payments, you feel like you&rsquo;re not handing over anything Expand

Close

When you hand over cash, you have sense of worth but with digital payments, you feel like you&rsquo;re not handing over anything

When you hand over cash, you have sense of worth but with digital payments, you feel like you’re not handing over anything

When you hand over cash, you have sense of worth but with digital payments, you feel like you’re not handing over anything

Gabrielle Monaghan

If you’ve tried paying for a flat white with cash in an urban hipster café recently you may have found that the barista looked at you as if you’d suggested using the barter system to pay .

Covid-19 lockdowns turbocharged the world’s transition towards a cashless future. Contactless payments were encouraged at the start of the pandemic as a way of preventing virus transmission by reducing our physical contact with staff and surfaces, though scientists later discovered surface transmission was not a significant risk. The limit for contactless card payments went from €30 to €50, and some bank branches were shut down temporarily.

More On Revolut

Most Watched

Privacy