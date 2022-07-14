Petrol and diesel prices have shot up

PRICES have shot up at the fastest rate in almost four decades, pilling on the pressure on household budgets.

The Consumer Price Index rose by 9.1pc in the year to June, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

This is up from an annual increase of 7.8pc in the year to May.

The monthly increase in consumer prices was 1.3pc between May and June.

Statisticians said prices, on an annual basis, were rising at the the fastest pace since 1984.

Households are being squeezed hard as prices have been rising now on an annual basis since April last year.

This has seen annual inflation of 5pc or more recorded each month since October 2021.

Energy and motor fuel costs continue to surge.

In the past year electricity prices were up 41pc, while gas prices rose by over 57pc.

Home-heating oil has more than doubled in cost in the past year, up by 115pc in the last year.

The cost of motoring has also risen sharply. Petrol prices are up 44pc, with diesel prices at the pumps jumping by 51pc.

Airfares are up on average by 38.4pc since June last year.

CSO statistician Anthony Dawson said a breakdown for prices show that in May this year diesel was €1.93 per litre, up 56.5c per litre compared with May last year.

Petrol at €1.86 per litre was up 38.3c per litre between May this year and the same month last year.

The national average price for bread, a large, 800g, white sliced pan, was up 13.9c in the year to May.

The same-sized brown sliced pan was up 16.1c in the year.

Spaghetti per 500g increased by 18.3c in the year, while the average price for 2.5kg of potatoes decreased by 19.3c.

The national average price of a take-home 50cl can of lager at €2.16 was up 26c on average from May last year

A take-home 50cl can of cider at €2.44 was up 26.3c in the year.

In May the national average price of a pint of stout in licensed premises was €5.13.

A pint of lager was €5.52. As pubs were closed for the CPI collection period in May 2021, annual comparisons for the price of a pint are unavailable, Mr Dawson said.

Director of Taxback.com Barry Cahill said: “Today’s report sets out in black and white the financial strain weighing heavily on the shoulders of Irish households at the moment.

“People are besieged with the impact of inflation on day to day living costs and it’s uncertain how much more they can withstand.”

He said that when his firm asked its database of taxpayers about this, it found nine in every 10 people reported to be feeling the pinch of soaring home and transport fuel costs since the start of the year.

And eight out of 10 people said they have felt the increases in their alcohol and tobacco and food items bills.