Cost of full tank of home-heating oil has jumped to more than €1,000

The prospect of again paying more for heating this year is very real

The cost of home-heating oil has shot up again, just weeks away from homeowners ordering their first winter fill.

It now costs around €1,036 on average for a 1,000-litre fill.

The cost of a full tank has shot up by more than €50 in the past week alone, one of the fastest increases seen this year.

The average price for 1,000 litres was €900 just a few weeks ago.

And the rise comes on top of a predicted carbon tax increase in Budget 2024 in October, which will add almost €20 to the cost of filling an average oil tank.

About 1.5m Irish households use kerosene to heat their homes, with most of these in rural areas.

Eamonn Mulvihill of price comparison site Oilprices.ie, which carried out a nationwide survey said:

“The lowest prices I’m seeing are in Dublin and Kildare at €941. Get it while you can,” he said.

Mr Mulvihill said the highest prices were also in Dublin and in Wexford.

Prices of a full tank of kerosene have fluctuated widely over the last two years.

In 2022 the average price in July was €1,390. In 2021 it was only €683.

Mr Mulvihill said he could see no obvious reason why prices had risen so much.

“I’d put it down to normal supply and demand.”

He said the trend at the moment is for prices to keep rising.

The operator of the price comparison site said it was well worth shopping around.

Head of representative body for the heating-oil distributors Nicholas Hayes denied that heating-oil distributors were “profiteering”.

“Absolutely not,” he said when asked if distributors were taking unfair advantage of the volatility in wholesale oil prices to get a higher price.

Mr Hayes, of the UK and Ireland Fuel Distributors’ Association, said distributors get a price for the supply of heating oil on a daily basis from importers.

“We have no control over the price of oil. At the moment, virtually every day we see a small price increase.”

He said the price being charged to distributors had increased consistently in the last few weeks.

The crunch for families will come in September and October when it households fill their tanks for the winter months ahead.

Last December saw oil prices spike when Arctic weather conditions and panic buying by some households caused prices to rapidly soar, forcing distributors to restrict supplies.

Another hike in the carbon tax on heating oil is expected in Budget 2024 in October. The increase will add around €19 to the fill of a 900-litre oil tank, says Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie.

However, the implementation of the carbon tax increase on home heating fuels may be spared until next May.