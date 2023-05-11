Cost crisis prompts people to put off getting married and others to delay retiring

Cost considerations mean people are putting off the Big Day. — © Getty Images

SURGING prices have prompted large numbers of people to put off big life plans such as home improvements, retiring and having a baby.

And plans to get married are also being put on the long finger due to the inflation surge.

A survey commissioned by insurer Aviva found that eight out of 10 households have shelved plans to improve where they live.

Also being put on the long finger due to the costs crisis is saving for a pension.

But despite the impact of inflation some people are pressing ahead with plans to upgrade their homes.

Others intend to keep trying to buy a home or apartment this year even though property prices continue to rise.

And others are going ahead with plans to move home.

The survey of 1,000 people, carried out by iReach, found that one in five still hope to buy a property or start a pension this year.

But the cost-of-living challenges found that a quarter of the homeowners surveyed who had intended to make some big changes have now said they have decided to put some of them off this year.

Another one in five has put off all major plans entirely.

The survey found that those aged between 45 and 54 are most likely to delay their plans due to inflation and the financial uncertainty it brings.

Aviva’s Billy Shannon said there was no doubt that ongoing fears over the rising cost of living has made people think twice.

“Many have not only put their plans on hold, but some have removed them entirely from their 2023 calendar in order to meet rising interest rates, rent, energy, and food bills.

“It costs much more to fill the trolley or to heat a house than it did this time twelve months ago and it is understandable that people are cautious with their finances as they do not know when this storm will pass.”

The research found that some 65pc of those surveyed are putting off home improvement plans on hold.

This increases to 83pc in the case of people who own their own home.

Almost three in 10 are stalling on either buying a home or moving to a new one.

One in five of those aged 55-plus are putting off retiring.

Mr Shannon said: “People are even putting off some major milestones such as buying a home, retiring, having a baby, and getting married.

“Many people simply do not feel comfortable with starting the next chapter of their lives possibly out of fear that they won’t have the finances available to support themselves in the future.”

Meanwhile, separate research from Bank of Ireland shows debit and credit card spending in April dropped by 7pc when compared when March’s outlay.

This means spending hikes recorded by the Bank of Ireland Spending Pulse in the first quarter of the year receded.

Overall, April’s spending data painted a relatively subdued picture across many business sectors, with retail spending falling by 7pc and social spending dropping by 5pc.

Despite Easter falling in April and the hint of a nice summer on the horizon following the wettest March on record, pub spending fell by 6pc and outlay on fast food dropped by 5pc.

Restaurant spending ticked up slightly but there was better news for cinema operators hotel owners and those managing tourist attractions as they saw larger increases in spending.