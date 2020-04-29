Coronavirus: Consumers ditch cash for contactless during pandemic - survey

Some four out of 10 of those who responded to the survey said they have stopped using cash altogether

THE pandemic has prompted huge numbers of people to stop using cash, while half of those surveyed have postponed or cancelled upcoming travel.

The Bank of Ireland survey of customers found just under half of respondents indicated that they expect to become more careful about how much they spend over the next few months.



Traditionally, people in this country are some the biggest users of cash and cheques in the European Union.

Now large numbers are opting to use the contactless facility on their debit and credit cards.

A minority of those surveyed said they have stopped using their credit card out of a fear of running up debts they will struggle to repay.

Some 52pc have postponed or cancelled upcoming travel, prompting experts to express surprise that the number is not higher given the fears of contracting the virus from air travel.

One in five say they have cancelled planned purchases, while one in ten people report having halted subscriptions.



And panic buying is revealed in the survey’s findings.

Around a third have stocked up on groceries in recent weeks. A similar proportion are working from home.

The top financial concerns are a reduction in salary.

And almost a quarter of those who responded to the survey of 400 Bank of Ireland customers said they are concerned about their savings depleting.

One in five is concerned about being able to afford day-to-day living.

Apart from financial worries, other immediate concerns of people are looking after elderly relatives and supporting family members in difficulty.

Nearly half are most concerned about a friend, family member or colleague getting Covid-19, with 22pc worried about getting the virus themselves.

Head of financial wellbeing at Bank of Ireland Shane Quinlan said customers are starting to move from being primarily concerned about health issues, to increasingly concerned about financial matters, which he said is understandable in the current environment.

“What is most revealing about these survey results is how quickly our customers have adapted to the new reality, changing behaviours and prioritising their financial wellbeing by examining their expenditure,” he said.





Online Editors