‘Copenhagen was so expensive I had to buy breakfast and lunch at Lidl every day’

Ruth Scott is a radio and TV presenter, an MC, and a wedding solemniser. She presents an 80s and 90s show on Classic Hits Radio. The 49-year-old lives in Inchicore with her husband Rob Morgan.

What was your first ever job?

Babysitting. My eldest sister had twins when I started secondary school so there was fairly consistent Friday night work going there.

What’s the most expensive place you’ve ever visited?

Myself and Rob went to Denmark a couple of years ago. We had read all the stories of how expensive it was in Copenhagen but we were shocked when we arrived. A cup of coffee in a street cafe was about €10 or €12. We found a Lidl and bought breakfast and lunch staples.

Have you ever seen anyone spend money in a way that shocked you?

I was wearing a particularly flashy piece of jewellery when a friend said, "ooh, you'd love the stuff in Boodles”. I went in one day and asked to try on some bracelets. My budget was an absolute max of €300. I was admiring a pair of bracelets on my arm and when I enquired about the price, I was told €18,000!! I didn't buy them but I did see other people in the shop spending similar amounts of money.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Definitely my house. I bought it in the early noughties and hope to have it paid off before I die.

Do you still carry cash?

Not typically. We were on holidays in Germany recently and the town we stayed in had lots of restaurants that didn’t take card payments so we had to stop at the ATM every few nights. I'm a tap-and-go kind of gal .

What was your biggest ever financial mistake?

I bought Telecom Éireann (Eir) shares years ago when it seemed as if every Irish person was being encouraged to get into the stock market game. I've never even watched Wall Street, so frankly, I don't know what I was thinking. I sold them at a loss months later.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I am 100pc a saver. This comes from having done some freelance work all through my career. Revenue need that lump sum payment of preliminary tax every October and I can't be dealing with the stress of having spent it all. So I'm very strict with myself and keep money aside specifically for my end-of-year tax bill.

What was your best-paid gig?

A few years ago, I was hosting an international conference for a large tech company. There were multiple sessions held at the most ungodly hours with me talking to multiple screens of people all over the world. My neighbours used to see me leaving the house at 1am in full business attire so that I could MC the conference for the south-east Asian territory or the Asian territory. It was over six weeks one summer and I spent it in a fug of jet lag-like feelings and business wear.

What three things would you not be able to do without if you had to tighten your belt?

My car: aside from my radio work, I'm also a registered solemniser and you'd be surprised at the number of beautiful wedding venues tucked away in gorgeous little corners -- ones that no amount of public transport could get me to. The second one is powdered peanut butter -- it's waaay more expensive than actual peanut butter but I love the taste of it and there's a lot less saturated fat in it so it kind of sets me up for the day. Lastly, my private health insurance. It irritates me that in Ireland it takes so long to get anything seen to. I'm lucky that I can afford it and I would scrim p and save in order to keep it.

