Control your energy

If you didn’t already know about how much energy prices have risen in recent months, one look at a recent electricity or gas bill will bring it home to you.

So far this year, according to price comparison service Bonkers.ie, households are paying around €300 a year more for their electricity and €200 more for gas.

Global supply crunches for fossil fuels, lower than expected levels of wind output and two large power plants that were out of action for some time have combined to create a perfect storm for price increases here.

There have been more than 30 price hike announcements from Irish energy suppliers since the start of the year, with some suppliers raising prices as many as four times during this period.

As the clocks moved us last weekend into the season when energy prices typically soar, more increases can’t be ruled out.

“The bad news is that this is unlikely to be the last hike we’ll see this winter, price rises are still coming left, right and centre and their impact is truly going to be felt as we head into the colder months,” said Eoin Clarke, of price comparison site Switcher.ie.

While the lockdowns gave us some respite from the multiple energy price increases we were seeing before Covid, the sheer number of hikes now being seen is likely to push the issue to the forefront of many household budgets.

So what can you do as a consumer to offset these rises?

Benefits and tax reliefs

If your household income is at the lower end of the scale, a good start would be checking whether you’re eligible for help with your bills through either the Fuel Allowance or the Household Benefits Package.

You may qualify for the Fuel Allowance – worth €924 a year – and/or the Household Benefits Package – an allowance towards your gas or electricity worth €35 a month and a free TV licence – if you already receive certain social welfare payments.

If you’re working from home, the good news is that in 2022 the Government will increase to 30pc (from 10pc) the amount of your heating and electricity expenses you can claim against your marginal rate of tax.

But do check first if your employer will contribute towards your bills if you’re working from home – even one day a week – as some will have policies in place in this regard.

Switching

Switching energy suppliers at least once a year is another tactic that has the potential to save you hundreds if you’re not doing it already.

Even though all suppliers are increasing prices, they are still competing aggressively for new business, with discounts of up to 40pc to entice you to switch to them.

According to price comparison sites, the average savings for someone switching gas and electricity is between €500 and €600 a year.

“However, this is just the average across all households,” said Daragh Cassidy, of Bonkers.ie. “Depending on the plan and the supplier you’re currently with you could save far more.”

Indeed, if you happened to be paying the standard dual-fuel rate with one of the most expensive suppliers at the moment – Flogas – for which you might be paying nearly €3,400 a year based on the national average usage, you would save a cool €1,650 per annum simply by switching to Electric Ireland’s EnergySaver Dual package.

Of course, like all the cheapest deals, this is a one-year contract so remember to switch again when the 12 months is up, otherwise you’ll get switched back to a much more expensive standard tariff.

Smart metering

If you’re among the over 500,000 households who now have a smart meter installed (the target is for 2.4 billion meters fitted by the end of 2024), this can play a small role in keeping a lid on household bills – and carbon emissions.

If you sign up to a smart-meter tariff you can get an electricity monitor or an in-home display unit. Not to be confused with the display unit outside your home, this is a device that gives you a real-time overview of how much energy you’re using. Some, but not all, suppliers offer these with selected smart-meter tariffs.

There is evidence that simply seeing your bill rack up in real-time is enough to nudge people into changing their consumption habits.

A trial of smart meters in 8,000 homes here, which ran between 2009 and 2010, found that the average household saved 3pc on their bills. That tallies with the results of smart meter rollouts in other countries.

There are also ‘smart thermostats’, such as Climote, Nest, Netatmo and Hive. Some are on offer from suppliers directly, but others you can buy from a wide range of outlets.

Features and functionality vary, but the main aim of these is to enable you to control your heating and hot water more precisely, and from anywhere using an app on your smartphone.

However, it may be worth waiting to see what suppliers will offer over the coming months in terms of smart meter tariffs, as the potential of the technology begins to be realised.

Solar panels

If you have both the cash to spare and the space on your roof, investing in solar PV panels (which generate electricity) or solar hot water panels (which heat your water) are two options that have the potential to cut your bills – and your carbon emissions – significantly over the long-term.

That said, solar PV panels can be a little bit of a minefield and it’s worth doing a bit of homework in consultation with someone in the know.

Tim Cooper, a consulting engineer with 25 years’ experience in domestic PV systems, says before you even begin to look at solar PV, “it’s essential to understand exactly what you are consuming at the moment”.

He has seen several clients who have dropped €20k on large, complex PV systems who won’t get a return on their investment for a long time, while others put in simple, small systems for a fraction of this sum who are getting up to 8 to 10pc return on their investment every year.

He attaches a clamp-on piece of equipment called a logger at clients’ homes or premises for a week or two at a time to get an accurate reading of their electricity consumption.

“My belief is to start small, because if you put in a small PV system, you’re going to use very likely most, if not all, of what you’re generating,” he said, adding that with a large system that’s too big for your needs, you could be exporting as much as half of what you generate back to the grid.

The key thing, says Cooper, is to design the system properly so that – with the help of some simple battery storage devices – it can smartly divert some of the power generated during times when there’s less demand in the household (eg, during the day) and then release it during times of peak demand.

Small PV systems are also more affordable than you might think. The all-in cost of installing four 360-watt PV panels capable of delivering up to 1.2 kWp would start at around €3,000, according to Cooper.

And depending on your home, you may qualify for a SEAI grant towards the cost of solar PV panels and also battery storage systems, too.

While returns on investment of up to 10pc are achievable, there is a payback period.

“The payback period is around seven years, so if you’re planning on staying in your current home for at least 10 years, it makes sense,” says Cooper.

Look ahead to microgeneration

However, if you have the budget, one development that may change the economics of larger PV systems is the return of microgeneration, whereby homes, farms and businesses can be paid for any surplus electricity they generate.

The Microgeneration Scheme is part of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan and was one of the commitments that was made by the Government in 2019.

The plan was delayed by Covid, but the final policy and agreement on pricing is expected to be announced before the end of the year, with the scheme expected to be up and running sometime in 2022.

While the main aim of the scheme is to get more homes, businesses, farms and community groups

around the country generating their own renewable electricity through solar panels and small wind turbines, “a secondary aim is to allow these

premises to sell any excess electricity that they generate and receive a fair price for it”, said Cassidy, of Bonkers.ie.

According to industry experts, this could result in pay-outs of up to €400 a year and, after Budget 2022, up to €200 of this would be tax-free.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced last month a new tax relief of up to €200 for those whose PV panels or other small generators produce surplus electricity as part of the scheme.