Consumers warned not to rely on estimated meter readings as energy prices soar

HOUSEHOLDERS have been encouraged to submit meter readings in advance of upcoming price hikes to avoid overpaying for surging energy costs.

Around half of electricity customers fail to submit a meter reading.

Consumers were warned that if they end up with an estimated bill, but it is later found they used more energy than the estimate, they will be charged for the units owed at the most up-to-date price.

This updated price is likely to be much higher due to huge increases being announced by suppliers, Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said.

He said householders often underestimate their usage, with estimated bills reflecting this.

SSE Airtricity is to increase the prices of electricity and gas from the start of next month.

The Indo Daily: Commodities chaos - why the cost of your favourite foods is doubling

Read More

Electricity is going up by 24pc, in a move that will add an extra €338 to the typical annual household bill.

Gas is rising by 32.3pc, which will add €333 to the typical annual bill.

The move will impact around 250,000 electricity customers and 85,000 gas customers.

ESB’s Electric Ireland, which has 1.1 million electricity customers, is pushing up electricity and gas prices in May.

This will mean the average customer will see average electricity bills rise by €300 over a year, and gas bills go up by €220.

The hike will mean average Electric Ireland electricity costs will have risen by €500 in the past 18 months.

Bord Gáis Energy is raising prices by up to 39pc from April 25. Its move will see the average electricity bill rise by €385 over a year, and gas bills go up by €390.

Energia is increasing its electricity and gas prices by 15pc from April 25, in a move that will cost the average electricity customer an additional €247 a year.

Mr Cassidy said ESB Networks and Gas Networks Ireland make efforts to read electricity and gas meters every few months to gauge how much energy has been used.

But if the meter reader can’t access the meter, an estimate is used.

“Estimates are not always accurate and sometimes suppliers can underestimate usage.

“When this happens, suppliers will then bill a household for the units used at a later date, once an actual reading has been carried out.

“However, households will be charged for the units owed at the most up-to-date price,” Mr Cassidy said.

Figures from the regulator, the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities, show that 52pc of electricity customers and 46pc of gas customers have not submitted a meter reading of their own over the past 12 months.

Mr Cassidy said: “Unless you’re providing a regular meter reading to your energy supplier, some of your gas and electricity bills will be based on an estimate of your usage, which may or may not be very accurate.

“This means you could end up overpaying for energy you haven't used.

“Or even worse, end up underpaying and then be hit with a big arrears bill in a few months’ time when your supplier eventually finds out.”