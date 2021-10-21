Consumers warned about fake online sellers as supply crunch hits home

Shoppers have been warned to be wary of traders offering popular Christmas high demand goods for sale online. Stock image

CONSUMERS have been warned not to react to the squeeze on supplies this Christmas by buying from what turn out to be fraudulent online retailers.

There is expected to be a rush of early buying ahead of the Yuletide because of fears of shortages.

But the State’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has warned shoppers to be wary of traders offering popular Christmas high demand goods for sale online.

There are consumer concerns of stock shortages and delays in the build up to Christmas due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

The CCPC said there are unique circumstances which are likely to lead to illegitimate online traders taking advantage of high consumer demand.

Director of communications with the CCPC Gráinne Griffin said: “At any time of the year, if there is high consumer demand for certain products or services, it can provide an opportunity for ill-intentioned traders to take advantage.

“As many consumers may be starting their Christmas shopping earlier this year, the CCPC is advising consumers to be particularly wary of traders offering popular Christmas high demand goods for sale.”

She said these are ideal circumstances for ill-intentioned or rogue traders, online and in-store. This includes pop-up shops.

Ms Griffin said rogue traders will try to take advantage of consumers who are having trouble sourcing a particular product or toy.

Consumers have been advised to always buy from reputable retailers. To be sure the seller is genuine online shoppers should do some quick research, check reviews and social media pages, an check where the business is based.

“If you can’t find this information easily, approach with caution. If the business is based outside of the EU, you may consider finding an alternative EU store to ensure you have stronger rights should an issue arise,” Ms Griffin said.

Consumers were warned to be wary when they come across a product that is out of stock everywhere. They should be sceptical of small unknown traders offering these high demand goods online or on social media.

People should also browse the website before they buy.

CCPC advised consumers to watch out for poor English, such as spelling and grammar mistakes, or language that doesn’t sound right.

Just because a website has a .ie address does not mean it is an Irish registered business.

The advice is to check that the website lists contact information, including a contact email address, phone number and geographical address.

People should also look for VAT numbers or company registration numbers as this information can be verified through government and EU websites.

Reputable and legitimate companies will always list ways to get in touch with them, so if the website doesn’t have a ‘Contact us’ page, it could well be fraudulent.

When paying, consumers were advised to consider using online payment services, such as PayPal or a pre-pay credit card, so as to avoid potential scammers getting a hold of bank account details.

The ccpc.ie website provides a range of information to help consumers whether they are shopping online or in-store. And the CCPC has a helpline at 01 407 5555.