Consumers think prices are rising faster than official inflation rate

CONSUMERS feel prices are rising faster than the official rate.

This is particularly the case for those in their 30s and 40s who have families and for those living outside of Dublin.

These people feel the cost of living is rising faster than incomes, according to answers to questions asked as part of the monthly consumer sentiment index from KBC Bank.

Consumer prices rose by 3.7pc last month, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

However, the KBC Bank survey found around four out of 10 people feel prices are rising at a rate of 5pc. Another quarter feel their costs are flat or have fallen.

Energy price surges are the biggest worry for most consumers.

More than 30 different price rise announcements have been made in Ireland this year, with annual energy costs expected to shoot up by around €500 per household.

KBC Bank chief economist Austin Hughes said: “Given that the inflation figure published by the Central Statistics Office for September was 3.7pc and a material further increase in the official inflation rate is expected before end-year, the sentiment survey estimate appears a reasonable barometer of current price pressures.”

He said the official inflation rate attempts to assess the increase in prices facing a representative consumer.

However, the reality is that cost-of-living pressures vary widely among consumers.

Mr Hughes said 42pc of Irish consumers consider their living costs rose by more than 5pc in the past 12 months.

“One might judge that this group perceive their personal living costs to have increased by materially more than the official inflation rate might suggest,” he added.

Low-income groups were more likely to report difficulties in making ends meet, the survey found.

Those on higher incomes, or making ends meet with ease, were more likely to report flat or falling living costs.

Apart from measurement differences, this sort of difference likely captures variations in the basket of goods and services consumed, Mr Hughes said.

“For example, with restrictions on travel and many service activities, those on higher incomes may have had their capacity to spend curbed further than those on lower incomes, resulting in a comparatively smaller increase in their living costs,” he said.

Mr Hughes reported that the monthly consumer sentiment held steady this month as good news on the economy and jobs largely offset concerns about household finances.