Consumers splash the cash on ‘takeaway, restaurants and bars’ despite cost-of-living crisis

Figures indicate consumers were spending less on their cars last month, with a 4pc decline in spending recorded at petrol stations. Stock image

Data from Revolut customer accounts show that spending grew 23pc across the month from June last year. Stock image

Irish consumers are spending more on treating themselves despite massive increases in the cost of utilities, according to new payments data from Revolut.

Consumer spending increased by 3pc in June compared to May. Data from Revolut’s 1.9 million Irish customer accounts showed that spending grew 23pc across the month from June last year when some Covid restrictions remained in place.

The rising cost of living was evident for consumers last month, with Revolut customers spending 34pc more on utility bills in June compared to May.

Supermarket spending remained unchanged from May to June as consumers faced price increases in-store.

Grocery price inflation grew to 6.5pc in June, according to the latest Kantar figures.

Despite the impact of rising costs, consumers spent 34pc more on meal delivery last month than in May.

Read More

Eating out also grew by 8pc, while spending on bands and orchestras rose by 50pc as wedding season kicked off.

Boating rentals were up by almost three-quarters in the month, while spending at tourist attractions and museums in June was also up by more than a fifth.

Revolut figures also indicated that consumers were spending less on their cars last month, with a 4pc decline in spending recorded at petrol stations.

Customers spent 5pc less on parking, while there was also a 4pc decline in the amount spent at car service shops in Ireland in June.

Revolut said that customers appeared to be reducing car use rather than “soaking up the increases”.

This was illustrated by a 17pc month-on-month increase in bus tickets. Other commuter transport rose by 12pc last month, while consumers spent 7pc more on taxis.

Consumers also spent 6pc less last month on air travel amid well-publicised challenges facing travellers in airports globally.

Some Revolut customers looked at other opportunities to get away, with spending on cruise lines up 16pc.

European Head of Public Affairs Sebastian Hamilton said that Irish consumers were eager to enjoy the summer despite lingering economic uncertainty.

“Many consumers are looking for ways to cut back in the face of rising energy costs, in particular, they appear to be reducing their car use in favour of public transport as a response to rising fuel prices,” he said.

“However, our data also shows that despite these prudent measures, consumers are still enjoying takeaway deliveries, restaurants and bars.”