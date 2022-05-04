Consumers reacting to inflation surge by spending less

CONSUMERS are cutting back on their spending to cope with rocketing price rises.

This will have a knock-on effect on the wider economy at a time when businesses are trying to recover from the pandemic, experts said.

Seeking a pay rise is only seen as a core solution by a minority of people, as just one in 10 plan to ask for pay rise, according to a survey of 1,200 people by financial advisory firm Taxback.com.

The survey found nine out of 10 people were feeling the pinch from inflation which is at a two-decades high.

Surging home energy costs and sky-high petrol and diesel prices are seen as the biggest threat to household incomes.

A clampdown on spending is seen as the main way to cope with price-rise pressures.

It comes as separate research from retail research group Kantar found that consumers are facing an additional €330 in the cost of the annual grocery bill this year.

The Taxback.com survey found that consumers are reporting big rises in the cost of food, along with alcohol and tobacco.

Respondents to the survey also said they were seeing the cost of motor insurance rising.

Some 47pc of those who took part in the survey said motor cover was now more expensive.

This is in contract to Central Statistics Office figures showing a fall in motor premiums, something the insurance industry has been highlighting.

Some 45pc of survey respondents also said health insurance was more expensive.

Director at Taxback.com Barry Cahill said: “The survey suggests that spending less is by far the most popular measure people plan to take to curb the impact of rising prices.

“This will have a knock-on effect on the wider economy, particularly at a time when businesses are trying to recover from the pandemic.”

The survey found that a quarter of people said they will aim to save more, with one in 10 believing they will seek financial assistance and/or advice from either a friend or family, or a lender or a financial expert.

“Interestingly, seeking a pay rise is only seen as a core solution by a minority of people with just 1 in 10 planning to ask for pay rise,” Mr Cahill said.

He said that price rise is squeezing households, students and businesses, forcing them to find ways to cut back.

Inflation is putting pressure on smaller businesses to increase their prices to consumers.

This in turn puts them at risk of losing customers to bigger companies with larger margins who can maybe afford to pass on a little less pain to consumers,” Mr Cahill said.

Inflation is currently running at 5.6pc in Ireland, the largest increase in prices in 21 years.