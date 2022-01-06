Consumers have up to six years to return faulty goods but EU rights don’t extend to products bought from Britain

MOST people are unaware that they can have up to six years to return faulty goods.

But people who bought or received a faulty item would be better off acting quickly to get it replaced or get a refund, the State consumer watchdog said.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said research it commissioned shows that 99pc of people are unaware they have up to six years to return a faulty purchase.

It said that if you bought an item or received a gift over Christmas, which turns out to be faulty, under EU consumer protection law, you have the right to either: a refund, a repair, a replacement product or a reduction in price, as a solution.

This is regardless of whether you bought the item online, in-store, at full price, or at a discount, CCPC said.

Consumer protection law doesn’t currently set out exactly what you are entitled to when you return a faulty item, so it is up to consumers to negotiate with the business and agree which option suits best, the watchdog said.

Even though people have up to six years to return faulty goods the length of time the item was used for is considered when resolving issues.

This means people should act quickly as soon as they notice a fault, the consumer protection agency said

“Contact the retailer who sold you the item as soon as you can, along with proof of purchase (such as a till receipt), to negotiate a suitable solution,” CCPC said.

Research by IPSOS MRBI for the agency shows that, when asked about the returns period for faulty goods, 45pc of consumers believe that it depends on the details of the product guarantee or warranty.

This is not the case, the consumer watchdog said.

Both guarantees and warranties are in addition to your consumer rights, they do not replace them, it said.

This means that even if your product guarantee or warranty has expired, you may still be entitled to a repair, replacement or refund, as covered by your statutory rights.

However, if the goods were bought from a non-EU website, such as in Britain, this means that EU consumer rights do not automatically apply.

The research showed that the majority of those surveyed knew to ask the retailer who sold them the faulty item to fix the problem.

A large cohort of respondents also identified the product’s warranty provider and the product manufacturer as also being responsible for offering a solution.

“When it comes to fixing the problem of an item that turns out to be faulty, you should know that irrespective of whether you have a guarantee or warranty, the retailer who sold you the item is responsible for resolving the issue, you don’t have to deal with the manufacturer.”

CCPC said this is important in instances where a retailer tells consumers to contact the manufacturer directly.

This is this is the retailer’s responsibility, not that of the consumer.

If consumers change their mind about a good their rights and entitlements are different depending on whether the item was bought online, or in-store.

If it was bought online and the consumer changes their mind, under EU consumer protection law, they have 14 days from the day the item arrives, to cancel the order and then 14 days from when it was cancelled, to return the items and get a full refund.

If it was a gift, the person who bought it online may be able to return it if its within 14 days.

However, if someone changes their mind about an item bought in-store, their rights and entitlements will depend on the store’s own returns policy, unless the item is faulty.

People who bought items online before Christmas from an EU website, but they were either delayed or never arrived, and the business told them they would deliver it by a certain date, are entitled to agree a different date, or they can cancel the contract and get a full refund.

If no delivery timeframe was provide it means the business must deliver the order within 30 days, under consumer law.

And people also have 14 days to change their mind if the product arrives too late.

A business is responsible for goods until they are delivered to the buyer, unless the buyer organised their own delivery.

“This means that if a business organises a courier to deliver an item to you, they must ensure its delivery and if the item is not delivered they should organise a replacement or a refund,” CCPC said.



