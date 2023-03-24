Consumers get pay-outs from banks after paying money to fraudsters

SOME consumers have succeeded in getting their banks to cover their losses after they complained that they had been defrauded of tens of thousands of euro from their accounts.

The consumers made complaints to the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman claiming their banks had failed to act when they say they were the victims of fraud.

Ombudsman Liam Sloyan warned consumers not to drop their guard when transacting online.

He published case studies of complaints made to his office.

The case studies show some people were successful in getting compensated by their bank after being the victims of fraud – however, others were not, and had to suffer financial hits.

The ombudsman has published an ‘Overview of Complaints 2022’ showing his office continues to get more than 100 tracker mortgage complaints a year some 15 years after it first began dealing with issues around these mortgages.

However, just three complaints on trackers were upheld, or partially upheld, last year. Some 131 were not upheld.

This is out of a total of 139 complaints about people saying they were entitled to tracker rates.

Mr Sloyan said disputes about fraudulent transactions were one of the most common issues taken up with his office by consumers.

In one case a woman got a settlement of €5,000 from her bank despite her making authorised payments to a company she later described as fraudulent.

She claimed the bank had failed to carry out due diligence on certain transactions she had authorised.

The bank made the settlement after it admitting it had failed to investigate several of the fraudulent transactions.

Another case saw an unnamed bank agree a €1,000 settlement to a customer after admitting service failings.

The company claimed bank should have advised him better when he told it he would be making transfers to a cryptocurrency company, and that someone had taken control of his computer to do this.

No evidence of fraud or criminal activity was found by the Ombudsman’s office.

A third case saw a woman transfer €16,300 from her account to a cryptocurrency account on the advice of a cryptocurrency adviser.

She told the bank she had been defrauded and claimed the bank should have warned her.

The bank said it made the transfer at her request, and she closed her complaint.

Mr Sloyan said his office continued to get high numbers of complaints, with 4,781 received last year.

This compares with 4,658 complaints the year before.

“One notable ongoing trend in relation to the complaints received is the proportion of complaints identified as relating to customer service.”

He said that it was notable that customer service remains the conduct most complained of last year, accounting for 28pc of complaints.

This is “a disappointing increase from what was already a significant volume in 2021”, he said.

Complaints relating to customer service issues can include a provider’s failure to provide information, complaint handling issues and accessibility and communication issues.

It was clear many consumers making complaints to the Ombudsman could have had their complaints addressed by their provider at an earlier point in time, Mr Sloyan said.