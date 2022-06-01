Consumers expect prices to rise by 10pc this year

MOST people expect prices to keep rising this year, with increases of around 10pc expected.

But half of those in work do not expect any wage rise this year to make up for run-away price hikes, according to research from the Central Bank.

It comes as inflation in May hit a near 40-year record of 8.2pc.

Energy, motor fuel and food prices are also surging ahead, putting massive pressure on household budgets.

And Taoiseach Micheál Martin this week warned of higher energy prices to come after a move to strengthen EU sanctions on the use of Russian oil.

Survey data in a research paper from the Central Bank found that consumers expect inflation to be around 10pc this year.

However, half of working people in this country expect their earnings to stay the same over the next 12 months.

Just over a third expect their wages to increase slightly over the next year.

And the majority of those who expect earnings to increase believe that earnings will grow by less than consumer prices over the next year.

Increases in business input costs are likely to be reflected in consumer prices now and in the coming quarters, a second Central Bank research paper found.

It finds that there is limited scope for many businesses to adjust labour costs or profits to respond to these increases.

Some 83pc of respondents expect prices to increase more rapidly, or at the same rate, in the coming year, according to ’A snapshot into inflation and earnings expectations by Irish residents’,, written by Kevin Cunningham, Garo Garabedian, and Zivile Zekaite, and survey data from Ireland Thinks.

In March the average expected rate of inflation over the next year was 9pc.

But this had risen to 10pc in April.

Responses also indicate increasing concern about the cost of living among Irish residents.

But huge chunks of the workforce do not expect their earnings to rise to fund the higher household costs.

Between February and March most of those surveyed lowered their expectations for higher wages.

Women were generally less optimistic than men about getting a pay rise.

The wage expectations of male respondents declined substantially between February and April, but overall remained higher than those of women.

Of those respondents who expect their earnings to increase in the coming year, the vast majority expect this increase to be less than the increase in consumer prices.

This means that most working Irish residents expect their real earnings to fall in the next 12 months.

Just a quarter of respondents said they had sought a pay rise from their employer.

But a majority had not actively demanded higher wages to compensate for cost of living.

The recent rise in input costs as a result of supply chain bottlenecks and the war in Ukraine is being reflected in consumer prices now and is likely to do so over the next year, the Central Bank said.

Inflation picked up faster in Ireland in May than across the rest of the Euro area and now stands above the Euro area average, according to economist with KBC Bank Austin Hughes.

The Irish Independent reported last week that new childcare subsidies and public transport fare reductions are expected to be cornerstones of a new cost-of- living package for next year’s Budget.

Reduced health costs, at both hospital and pharmacy level, will also be aimed for in Budget 2023, and there is a determination to reduce third-level education costs.