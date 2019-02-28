Consumers continue to spend solidly in January

Consumers continued to spend solidly in January, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

While headline sales were down 1.2pc in the month when compared with December, they were up 1.2pc year-on-year in volume terms.

Excluding motor sales and there was an increase of 0.7pc in the volume of retail sales in January when compared with December 2018, and there was an increase of 4pc in the annual figure.

For 2018 as a whole, sales were up 3.8pc on average, marginally down on the 3.9pc rise recorded the prior year.

The sectors with the largest monthly volume decreases in January were motor and fuel, down 2pc and 0.6pc respectively.

Meanwhile, the sectors with the biggest monthly increases in the month were other retail sales, up 44.9pc and hardware, paints & glass, up 2.3pc.

Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Cantor Fitzgerald, said: "New monthly figures for January were mixed, though consumers continue to spend solidly on an annual basis despite bank deposits being at record-highs."

"Retail sales continue to remain erratic on a monthly basis and are still swinging back and forth, but the underlying trend is positive."

"Even with the fluctuation in consumer sentiment, overall personal spending has been positive in the past few years, boosted by the increase in the numbers employed in the country. This is despite the fact that the weakness in sterling since the June 2016 Brexit referendum has enticed some shoppers to spend in Northern Ireland," he added.

Looking to the rest of this year and Mr McQuaid said consumer concerns over a global economic slowdown and Brexit should see a lower spending rise of 2pc-3pc for both retail sales measures this year.

Online Editors