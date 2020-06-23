Comeback: Shoppers were keen to bag a bargain when the Penney’s stores reopened

CONSUMER confidence has picked up in June after hitting a low point in April.

Consumer Confidence Index figures show that although the index is starting to recover it is still below where it was at the start of the year.

Consumers sense the Irish economy may be moving past the worst, according to KBC Bank economist Austin Hughes, who compiles the index.

However, household finances are still strained and point towards cautious consumers, he said.

Some consumers are cash-strapped, with others not prepared to take any financial risks at the moment.

The KBC Bank Irish consumer sentiment index climbed to 61.6 in June from 52.3 in May.

This is a marked improvement from the recent April low point of 42.6, but it remains way below February's pre-pandemic reading of 85.2.

"As such, the June survey suggests consumer confidence is clearly recovering but, at current levels, it suggests Irish consumers remain worried and wary," Mr Hughes said.

Consumers are still suffering financial and psychological scarring from the crisis of a decade ago, making them extra cautious, he added.

However, consumers have become less negative about the outlook for the Irish economy and prospects for jobs as lockdown measures are eased.

Only one in 20 consumers envisages better financial circumstances through the next year, with one in three expecting a deterioration.

A small number of households report an improvement in financial circumstances in the last month.

However, more than one in three suggest their household finances have worsened through the past year.

"In very broad terms, this is consistent with the broadly based worsening of financial circumstances for significant numbers of Irish households since the pandemic struck," Mr Hughes said.

Although there is some evidence of more spending on the back of pent-up demand, caution is the watchword.

"We think the sentiment survey details argue for caution in terms of the outlook for Irish consumer spending," he added.

