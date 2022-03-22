Consumer bodies will be able to take mass enforcement actions

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, has Cabinet approval for the drafting of new consumer rights law.

BODIES that represent consumers will be given new powers to take mass enforcement actions against companies that breach buyers’ rights.

The move will enable non-profit bodies, including State watchdogs, to take actions over mass consumer rights breaches in this country and in other European Union countries if the breaches affect people here.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who got Cabinet approval for the drafting of the new law, said it would make it easier for consumers to group together and seek redress when a large number of them has been affected by a breach of their rights, either at home or in another European country.

This new law is an EU-wide response to recent mass consumer rights breaches by private companies, such as the 2015 car emissions scandal and the 2017 mass flight cancellation.

It will allow for several qualified cross-border entities to come together to represent European consumers where they have been harmed by the same alleged infringement which has been caused by the same trader in several member states.

The move comes on the back of a European Union directive.

The Tánaiste insisted the new legislation would not impose an extra administrative burden on businesses and wouldn’t affect the vast majority of traders that treated their customers well.

“This new law will make it easier for consumers to group together and seek redress when a large group of them have been affected by a breach of their rights, either at home or in another European country. It will allow a designated qualified entity to take a company to the High Court, on behalf of a group of individual customers,” he said.

People often felt intimidated and powerless by a large-scale consumer rights breach, he said.

“By providing a way for them to act collectively with representation from a qualified entity, this new law will massively strengthen their position. Ireland currently has no mechanism for collective redress.”

The new measure is different to the US class action regime. Only certain, non-specified, non-profit entities will be able to take a case.

Not-for-profit organisations will be able to apply to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment for designation as qualified entities to allow them to use the procedural mechanism for representative actions.

If they are designated, they will be able to seek injunctive and redress relief in the High Court against a trader who has infringed the consumer protection rights of consumers.

Mr Varadkar said the planned legislation followed from the Consumer Rights Bill, approved by Government for publication last month, which extends rights over digital goods and services and makes fake reviews and other commercial practices illegal.

Junior Minister Robert Troy said the legislation would improve consumers’ access to justice, contribute to fairer competition, and create a level playing field for businesses operating in the internal market.

“It modernises the current European Injunctions regime and aims to improve tools for stopping illegal practices. Once implemented, when the rights of a large number of consumers are violated by the same business, a qualified entity can launch a representative action on their behalf before the High Court,” he said.

This would be a first in Irish law and further strengthen consumers’ rights in Ireland and across the EU, Mr Troy said.