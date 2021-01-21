Competition body shoots down plan by banks for instant payment app to rival Revolut

THE competition watchdog has issued an initial rejection plans by four banks to come together to produce an instant payments app that would compete with fintech Revolut.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said it has rejected the merger notification relating to a proposed joint venture between Allied Irish Banks, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and KBC.

Earlier this month the Irish Independent had revealed that the four banks had sought permission from the competition watchdog to jointly develop an instant payment system.

The move represents the first joint venture between the main banks here in more than 20 years.

The joint venture has had to be notified to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in case it infringes competition law.

The are coming together to build an app-based instant payment system in a bid to stem the rapid loss of customers to digital disruptors such as Revolut and N26.

But in a statement the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said: “Following a preliminary review of the notification, the CCPC has formed the view that the notifying parties have not provided full details of the proposed transaction as required under section 18(3) of the 2002 Act.”

It said this meant the CCPC has been unable to determine whether the proposed transaction is a merger or acquisition within the meaning of section 16 of the 2002 Act.

“As a result, the CCPC has also been unable to determine whether the proposed transaction should have been notified to the CCPC on a mandatory basis under section 18(1) of the 2002 Act. The CCPC has therefore rejected the notification as invalid under section 18(12) of the 2002 Act.”

The banks formed a joint venture called Synch Payments.

Ulster Bank was said to be open to joining the venture.

They had selected Italian fintech giant Sia to provide the technology for the new app.

The four banks want to develop the new system to allow customers to make and receive instant payments from customers of their own bank or any other bank in Ireland.

The new system was said to be open to all banks and financial institutions here, a source close to the project said. This would include An Post and the credit unions.

They are reacting to the competition threat of Revolut.

Revolut claims to have more than one million customers in this country, with most of them attracted to the money app by its ease of use.

The project has now hit a roadblock.

However, there were some early indications that the rejection by the competition authority was based on a procedural issue, as the banks had failed to properly notify it of their intensions.

Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) is co-ordinating the joint venture instant payments plan on behalf of the banks.

A spokesperson for BPFI said: “We see this as a return of the application form. We welcome the CCPC’s statement of their willingness to engage with the parties involved in relation to the issues which they have raised and we look forward to engaging with them on all of the detail.”

Online Editors