Commission report heaps pressure on judges to cut award levels

The Government will now have a second option if judges fail to issue guidelines to reduce the level of damagers in personal injuries actions, a group seeking insurance reform said.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform welcomed the publication of the Law Reform Commission's report on the capping of damages that found there was no need for a referendum to cap award levels.

Judges are currently discussing "recalibrating" the level of awards under the auspices of the new Judicial Council.

High awards and elevated legal costs associated with them have been blamed for rising insurance premiums, with some insurers no longer covering certain risks.

The findings of the Law Reform Commission are seen as adding to the pressure on the Personal Injuries Guidelines Committee of the Judicial Council to issue guidelines for lower levels of awards for minor injuries.

Director of the Alliance Peter Boland said the Law Reform Commission "clearly endorses a Plan B - the capping of damages by the Oireachtas - if the Judicial Council does not fully reflect the common good in urgently delivering the dramatic reductions in damages for minor injuries necessary if we are to address our current insurance crisis in any meaningful way".

Insurance Ireland, the representative body for the sector, said the cost of personal injury awards is the defining issue in insurance.

"That's why we've been engaging with Government and other stakeholders for years to work towards bringing about reform of the cost of claims to the benefit of consumers," it said.

In the Programme for Government, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party all committed to considering the need for a constitutional amendment to enable the Oireachtas to set guidelines on award levels.

The Personal Injuries Guidelines Committee of the Judicial Council is due to issue draft guidelines to the Board of the Judicial Council by the October 28.

The Bar of Ireland, which represents barristers, said it was in favour of the option in the Law Reform Commission report that advocates the assessment and award of damages should remain an independent judicial function.

Last week the National Competitive Council flagged high insurance costs as a structural impediment for businesses in Ireland in its pre-Budget submission.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is in charge of a Cabinet committee seeking to introduce reforms that would reduce insurance costs.

Irish Independent