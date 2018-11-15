Claimants have one month to advise businesses to store CCTV footage

Claimants will have one month from the time of an incident to advise businesses that they are considering making an insurance claim, Junior Minister for financial services and insurance Michael D'Arcy told an Oireachtas Committee on Thursday.

This is because under GDPR regulation a business must delete its footage of customers after a month. Claimants will still have up to two years to make the claim.

GDPR, which came into effect in May, is a European Union law on data protection and privacy.

“If someone wants to make a claim they have to give the individual the opportunity to store the footage within one month, they still have two years to make the claim,” Minister D’Arcy said.

“Otherwise the company legally must delete the footage.”

Minister D’Arcy also told the Committee that the average cost of motor insurance was down 23pc based on figures for October from the Central Statistics Office.

However his comments on the cost of insurance were met with scepticism from Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, who described the Minister as being “out of touch” with what was happening in the sector.

“The insurance industry is rolling you over,” Deputy Doherty said.

“People are being fleeced by cartel like activities, you are completely out of touch with what is happening and not playing hardball with the industry,” he added.

The Minister responded by saying that it was Deputy Doherty that was “out of touch”, adding that the Donegal Deputy does not “deal with the facts.”

Minister D’Arcy went on to say that too many people in Ireland stay with the same insurance company or broker, and there is much better value if they shop around more.

He also confirmed that the final payments to claimants following the collapse of Malta-registered and regulated Setanta Insurance would be made by November 19 to people who had settled.

“For the people who have not settled with the liquidator it is beyond our control,” he added.

Over the course of a robust Committee session Minister D’Arcy said that he had to strike a balance between protecting consumers and having a competitive market.

“It’s not an attractive market because the book of quantum is a multiple of that in the UK. If someone is getting €5,000 in the UK, they are getting €25,000 here, that’s why this market is not competitive, that’s why you don’t have 15-20 insurers in this market,” the Minister said.

“When there is an issue I bring them [the insurance companies] in and I put the hard line to them, consumer protection is very high on my threshold for the job that I do in insurance.”

Online Editors