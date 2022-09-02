| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Charlie Weston: why it still makes sense to switch energy provider even as they all put up their prices

Annual electricity bills to hit €2,177 after latest increase as more suppliers expected to put up prices in coming days

Electric Ireland has announced another price rise. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Electric Ireland has announced another price rise. Photo: PA

Electric Ireland has announced another price rise. Photo: PA

Electric Ireland has announced another price rise. Photo: PA

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

The famous line from Jaws – “You’re going to need a bigger boat” – comes to mind as the Government contemplates what sort of a lifeboat to send to the aid of consumers and businesses at risk of being devoured by a biting energy crisis.

The recent €200 credit to electricity bills and reduction in Vat on gas bills will just not cut it this time.

Most Watched

Privacy