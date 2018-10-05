Charlie Weston: It's time Governor Lane stopped being 'scared'

Bankers are like badly behaved children. They learn quickly if there are sanctions for bad behaviour.

If there are no sanctions, then they reckon there is no downside to misbehaving.

The bold boys and girls in the banks have been acting like out-of-control children on the tracker mortgage scandal for years now.

They had to be dragged kicking and screaming to deal with the issue.

Three years after they were ordered to examine their mortgage books to root out cases of customers who were ripped off by being denied a tracker or put on the wrong rate, we are still no nearer the end of the process.

The bankers are still not confronting the issue in an open and fair way was the charged laid at the door of the Central Bank and its Governor Philip Lane by the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

The question of whether bankers will be held individually accountable for the despicable behaviour remains to be answered.

The Central Bank maintains it is "in dialogue" with the Garda on the tracker rip-off. It is carrying out an enforcement probe of AIB and EBS, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank and KBC Bank.

But only now is it looking at introducing an "individual accountability framework" to deal with those who acted incorrectly - two years after a similar move in the UK.

Governor Lane let slip that part of the reluctance for introducing this up to now was a fear such a regime would "scare" away bankers and banks from this country.

That was an extraordinary admission. There should be no trade off between keeping banks here and enforcing proper regulatory standards.

No banker has been identified as bearing responsibility for the scandalous tracker decisions that were made. Many consumers will wonder if the Central Bank is actually afraid of the bankers it regulates.

Maybe it should scare a few of them away.

